Scarlett Supermarket Officially Opens At Ang Mo Kio, Offers Exclusive Discounts On Drinks & Snacks

Scarlett Supermarket Opens At Djitsun Mall In Ang Mo Kio With Exclusive Promotions

Since opening its first outlet in Chinatown, Scarlett Supermarket has established itself as one of Singapore’s most popular convenience stores.

With a wide variety of Chinese snacks and drinks, it’s no wonder that this is one store shoppers love to frequent.

For those in Ang Mo Kio, you won’t have to feel like you’re missing out much longer.

Their newest outlet has officially opened to the public at Djitsun Mall. Alongside the products available, shoppers will also be able to enjoy exclusive discounts.

Scarlett Supermarket opens at Ang Mo Kio

On Saturday (11 Feb), Scarlett Supermarket announced the opening of an all-new outlet at Ang Mo Kio.

Located on the second floor of Djitsun Mall, the store opens from 9am to 11pm daily.

With fresh fruits, a wide variety of authentic Chinese snacks, daily necessities, and even stationery, shoppers will want for nothing.

To celebrate its opening, Scarlett Supermarket will be offering a range of exclusive discounts.

The promotion will last until this Sunday (19 Feb).

Exclusive offers available on snacks and drinks

A number of Scarlett Supermarket’s products are on offer, making them a steal for anyone who’s a fan.

Those craving something savoury would be glad to know that Lay’s Potato Fries and Hai Chi Jia’s Sour and Spicy Noodles are now going for S$1 each.

This is down from their usual prices of S$2.20 and S$1.50 respectively.

If you’re feeling parched after the long walk over to Djitsun Mall from Ang Mo Kio MRT Station, quite a few drinks are on sale too.

You can quench your thirst with Heytea and Genki Forest Soda Sparkling Water. Get one for S$0.70 or three for S$2 to share with your friends.

To top it off with a sweet treat, try their Dough Magic products.

Each purchase comes with a free can of JoyHaw Hawthorn Juice.

Head down to Scarlett Supermarket

With 15 outlets now open islandwide, it’s clear that Scarlett Supermarket is establishing itself as one of the most beloved shopping locations in Singapore.

If you’re in the area, do head down to Scarlett Supermarket at Djitsun Mall to fulfil your Chinese snack cravings. Here’s how you can get there:



Scarlett Supermarket

Address: Djitsun Mall, 5 Ang Mo Kio Central 2, #02-03, Singapore 569663

Opening hours: 9am – 11pm

Nearest MRT: Ang Mo Kio Station

