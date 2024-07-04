SCDF ambulance response time to take up to 20 minutes for non-emergency calls, other initiatives to follow

SCDF ambulance response time extended for non-emergency cases

Starting 31 July, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will extend the response time for ambulance arrivals to up to 20 minutes for non-emergency medical situations.

These include cases like minor burns or low blood sugar.

This adjustment aims to prioritise ambulance dispatches for more critical emergencies, such as cardiac arrests and severe respiratory conditions.

The initiative was unveiled during SCDF’s annual workplan seminar on Thursday (4 July).

It highlighted the mounting pressure on emergency medical services due to Singapore’s ageing population and a rise in emergency calls.

2023 saw 30% increase in EMS calls compared to 2019

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, clarified that the triaging initiative aims to optimise resource allocation amid rising demands.

Last year, SCDF responded to 246,832 emergency medical service (EMS) calls, averaging about 670 daily.

This marks a 30% increase from pre-pandemic numbers in 2019, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

In light of this, SCDF aims to manage non-emergency calls more efficiently, which currently amount to approximately 12 calls daily and often require up to 75 minutes from activation to hospital transfer.

Safety measures, including rapid reassessment and increased response urgency for deteriorating non-emergency patients, are being implemented.

Assoc Prof Faishal highlighted the intense pressures on paramedics, who often manage up to 12 demanding calls per shift and endure “long and strenuous shifts in hot and humid conditions”.

“No call is easy,” he emphasised.

New traffic priority system for ambulance

In addition, SCDF is launching a new traffic priority system for ambulances.

Co-developed with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Home Team Science and Technology Agency, it aims to provide emergency ambulances with quicker and safer passage to hospitals, especially in critical situations.

Ambulances will be equipped with on-board devices that communicate with traffic lights within 200m of a hospital to facilitate priority passage.

It modifies the traffic light sequence to favour the approaching ambulance without abrupt changes, maintaining safety for other road users.

The three-phase implementation begins on 15 July and targets full operation by 2026, covering all emergency ambulances and 47 junctions near Singapore’s nine public hospitals.

To further enhance emergency response efficiency, a “dynamic deployment pod” (DPP) will undergo a six-month trial at Jurong Lake Gardens starting in the last quarter of the year.

These mobile units will manage varying call volumes across different areas and ensure swift emergency assistance deployment where SCDF bases are not established.

Additionally, SCDF is strengthening its workforce capabilities by introducing a paramedicine expert track.

This initiative will support 10 to 15 paramedics with a senior specialist track, offering opportunities for skill development and knowledge sharing.

Upgraded MyResponder app

During the seminar, SCDF also unveiled enhancements to the myResponder app.

Launched in 2015, the updated app introduces a new feature that enables responders to indicate their mode of transport, augmenting their operational radius to up to 1.5km for those in vehicles.

Additionally, the app will enable first responders to view each other’s locations on an incident map and communicate through a new chat function.

This feature not only aids in locating crucial emergency equipment like automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and fire extinguishers but also facilitates direct communication with SCDF’s operations centre.

An upcoming video call feature is set to further improve situational assessment and response effectiveness.

The new version of the app will replace the current one on all major mobile platforms by the end of August.

