SCDF Breaks Into Flat To Rescue Unresponsive Woman, Turns Out She Was Just Fast Asleep

SCDF Breaks Into HDB Unit When Woman Fails To Answer Door, Turns Out To Be False Alarm

Whenever the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shows up somewhere, it’s likely because there is a crisis unfolding nearby.

Thankfully for one man who recently called them for help, his concern turned out to be a false alarm.

Worried that his wife might’ve fainted after she failed to answer the door, he got the SCDF to come and break into the unit.

It was only then that everyone found out that the woman had simply been in a deep slumber.

Man calls police when wife does not respond to knocks

Shin Min Daily News reports that they were informed of the incident at 680 Choa Chu Kang Crescent on Wednesday (19 Oct) by a reader who saw SCDF personnel heading towards one of the units to saw off a lock.

By the time the Shin Min Daily News crew arrived, the SCDF had already gone, but they managed to speak to the resident of the unit, who is a man in his 70s.

He shared that he had come home that day and realised he forgot his keys.

At that time, the wooden door to the flat was open but the metal gate was locked, so he called out to his wife inside to open it for him.

However, no matter how much he knocked and shouted, his wife did not respond.

Afraid that something might have happened to her, the man, who wished to remain anonymous, called a locksmith.

When he learned that the locksmith would take an hour to arrive, he panicked and called the police.

The man explained that his wife just had leg surgery, so if she really had fainted inside the unit, then they couldn’t afford to wait an hour to get to her.

SCDF breaks into unit, finds woman sleeping

The police soon arrived together with the SCDF, who broke into the unit by cutting through the lock on the gate.

They entered the flat to check on the condition of the woman, only to find out that she had just been fast asleep the entire time.

In an interview, the wife explained that she thought the sounds of knocking and shouting were coming from renovation works happening upstairs.

She was shocked when she woke up to see so many people inside the room.

“I thought something bad had happened! It scared me!” she exclaimed.

Still, just to be safe, paramedics checked the woman’s blood pressure and only left when they determined that she was okay.

The SCDF later confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that they responded to such an incident.

After officers forcibly entered a unit, paramedics assessed one person for injuries, and the other party refused conveyance to the hospital.

Better to be safe than sorry

We can only imagine how anxious the elderly man felt when his wife did not respond, especially since she had just undergone an operation.

Fortunately, it turned out to be a false alarm and she is safe and sound.

In any case, kudos to the police and SCDF for their speedy response — at the end of the day, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Featured images adapted from Shin Min Daily News.

