Row of SCDF vehicles and firefighters seen outside hotel at North Bridge Road, false fire alarm reported

SCDF vehicles and firefighters lined up outside hotel lobby at North Bridge after a fire report

Early Wednesday (15 July) morning, a row of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles was seen parked along a row of shophouses on North Bridge Road.

A fire was reported at Heritage Collection on Victoria, a digital boutique aparthotel near the cultural district of Kampong Glam.

A 43-year-old passer-by, identified as Alvin, told MS News that the incident happened at roughly 1am.

He subsequently shared a video of the incident on his TikTok page.

@alvinjohnt incident at north bridge road area. SCDF MDV ( Mass Decontamination Vehicle ) activated ♬ original sound – NivlA – NivlA

A crowd was seen gathering at the grass patch beside the hotel lobby as firefighters paced around the perimeter.

Among the row of SCDF emergency vehicles, the SCDF Mass Decontamination Vehicle (MDV) was also deployed for the operation.

The MDV is a specialised SCDF emergency asset that primarily decontaminates people exposed to hazardous materials.

Although the nature of the incident remains unclear, the presence of the MDV implied a potentially serious situation.

In another picture shared by Alvin, several firefighters and police officers were standing outside the hotel, looking into the lobby.

Alerted to fire but false alarm

According to SCDF, they were alerted to a fire at 133 Jalan Sultan at around 12.25am.

However, the fire report was a false alarm, and their assistance was not required.

Singapore Police Force (SPF) did not comment on the incident.

Also read: Bangkok pub fire death toll rises to 30, police investigating whether exits were locked

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Featured image adapted from @alvinjohnt on TikTok.