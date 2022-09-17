SCDF Firefighter Gets Injured While Putting Out Woodlands Industrial Fire, Is Recuperating At Home

SCDF Firefighter Injured His Arm While Putting Out Fire That Involved Piles Of Waste Material

While Singapore’s firefighters are always quick to spring into action, we may forget that they’re human, too, and are putting their lives on the line.

A firefighter from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was injured while putting out an industrial fire in Woodlands on Saturday (17 Sep).

Thankfully, he is now recuperating at home after being discharged from hospital.

Woodlands Industrial Park fire started in the morning

The SCDF first alerted the public to the fire in a Facebook post on Saturday (17 Sep) morning.

As the situation was developing, the post was short, saying only that the location was No. 66 Woodlands Industrial Park.

It was made while the SCDF was conducting firefighting operations at the scene.

Fire involved piles of waste material

In a subsequent post, the SCDF said they were alerted to the fire in the warehouse at about 8.40am.

The blaze involved a number of piles of waste material.

The collective area affected measured about 100m by 100m, or about 10,000 square metres — eight Olympic-sized swimming pools.

While the piles of waste material were of various heights, the highest one was 8m tall — four to five human beings of average height.

Firefighters endured heat & smoke

During the course of the operation, their firefighters endured intense heat and thick black smoke, the SCDF said.

Nevertheless, they made quick work of the fire, getting it under control in one hour plus, by 10am.

They used two foam jets, two water jets and an Unmanned Firefighting Machine (UFM), deploying 10 emergency vehicles and about 70 firefighters.

SCDF firefighter injured his arm, sent to hospital

Unfortunately, during the process, one SCDF firefighter injured his arm, they said in their final post on the incident.

He was assessed by a paramedic on scene, and sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Thankfully, no other injuries were reported as about 25 workers self-evacuated before the SCDF arrived.

About 90 more people were evacuated from premises neighbouring the warehouse, as a safety precaution.

Extensive damping down had to be done

While the fire was finally extinguished in three hours, there was more damping down work to be done, said the SCDF.

That means water was applied to the burnt surfaces to prevent the fire from rekindling.

This involved firefighters from the Special Response Unit (SRU).

Two excavators were also used to remove layers of debris.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though it’s safe to say that the huge piles of waste material didn’t help.

Injured SCDF firefighter recuperating at home

As for the injured firefighter, the SCDF made a special post in the late afternoon to give an update on his condition.

Happily, they shared that he’s been discharged from hospital and is recuperating at home.

They thanked the public for their well wishes and support for the injured firefighter, and noted that SCDF Emergency Responders like him brave “countless challenges” daily.

All this, to fulfil their duty of saving lives and property.

Wishing firefighter a speedy recovery

Considering the size of the Woodlands fire, it would’ve been calamitous if it had gotten out of hand.

Thankfully, the SCDF was there yet again to save the day and ensure the damage was kept to a minimum.

Incidents like this only serve to remind Singaporeans how many tireless men and woman work to keep us safe every day.

MS News thanks the injured firefighter for his service, and wishes him a speedy recovery.

