S’pore Minibus Carrying 13 Kids Nearly Runs Over Cyclist, No Driver Spotted In Front Seat

School Bus With No Driver Allegedly Hits 3 Other Cars

A school bus in Singapore reportedly carrying 13 children nearly ran over a cyclist along Rangoon Road.

The cyclist later realised that there was apparently no driver operating the bus. It had hit three other vehicles at this point.

The cyclist spoke about the harrowing experience on the Singapore Spokes Facebook page.

School bus with no driver reportedly had 13 children onboard

According to STOMP, the cyclist was Mr Brian Drayton, founder of the Singapore Spokes cycling community.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday (26 July).

In his post, Mr Drayton said the bus was careening over a grass embankment when it nearly hit him.

It also hit a tree scaffold and three other vehicles before coming to a halt.

“I could see the kids bouncing out of their seats and saw NO Driver,” he wrote about the school bus. He then yelled to some bystanders that there were children on the bus.

Elderly man in the middle of the road looked like he had fallen off the bus

Another person came to help remove the children from the bus. Mr Drayton recalled opening the rear emergency exit to let the others out.

Once all the students were out, he called the school bus company while other bystanders called emergency services.

Mr Drayton said an old man was being attended to in the middle of the road. He thought that was possibly the bus driver, as it looked like he fell out of the bus about 100m from the crash.

When an ambulance arrived and tended to the old man, Mr Drayton told paramedics that there were 13 children on the bus. That was when the paramedics sent for more ambulances.

Mr Drayton then asked the bus company to send another bus and contact the parents of the children.

“All of the people on the phone couldn’t grasp that there was a bus with no driver and 13 kids that crashed into a tree and four cars.”

Concluding his post, Mr Drayton said parents whose children were on the bus could message him if they wished to speak to him.

70-year-old male bus driver conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital

According to The Straits Times (ST), the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they received reports about the incident.

The reports were about an accident involving a car, a van, a lorry and a minibus at 206 Rangoon Road at about 3.45pm.

Paramedics conveyed a 70-year-old male bus driver conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations into this case are still ongoing.

Also read:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Spokes on Facebook.