2 suspects, both minors, arrested for school shooting that left 3 dead in Philippines

Two minors arrested for school shooting

Police arrested two minors over a school shooting incident that killed three students at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, Leyte, Philippines, on Monday (22 June).

The suspects, aged 14 and 15, were Grade 9 students at the school.

Police believe they planned the shooting as early as May.

The pair obtained guns from their relatives, who work in the police force and a security agency, respectively.

3 students dead and 20 injured

According to Rappler, classes were underway when the suspects opened fire at around 9.20am.

Upon hearing successive gunshots, some teachers and students hid inside their classroom.

Police received reports of the shooting within two minutes.

The gunfire reached two classrooms. Most victims were Grade 9 students.

Three students, two female and one male, were killed, said Police Brig Gen Jason Capoy, director of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Regional Office 8 (PRO-8).

Two of them were declared dead at the school, while one was declared dead at the hospital.

On Tuesday (23 June), the police said the number of students injured in the shooting incident rose to 20, the Inquirer reported.

15 of them suffered gunshot wounds, and five sustained injuries due to the commotion following the attack.

According to Mr Capoy, the injured students did not appear to have been the suspects’ intended targets, but early findings suggested they had specific people in mind.

Suspects in police custody

Since both suspects are minors, investigators are withholding their identities in compliance with Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, Philstar reported.

According to the police regional director, authorities caught one of the suspects at the school shortly after the incident.

The other hid in a nearby community. Residents found him when they joined the search.

Police held the suspects at Tacloban City Police Station 1, accompanied by their parents and guardians.

“They are currently under police custody pending referral to the City Social Welfare and Development Office, with all procedures being carried out in accordance with established child-sensitive protocols and legal safeguards,” the police said.

One suspect used police officer aunt’s gun

Later, the PNP revealed that they traced the .9mm pistol the 14-year-old suspect used to his aunt, who is a PRO-8 personnel.

Meanwhile, a Cebu-based security agency had registered the .38 calibre revolver which the 15-year-old used. His grandfather, a former security guard, used to work there.

Mr Capoy said the 15-year-old student only fired one shot, as they recovered the gun with five rounds of ammunition still intact inside.

Meanwhile, police recovered at least 40 empty shells from the crime scene. They suspect these shells match the pistol the 14-year-old suspect used.

Netizens believed suspects copied US school shootings

The police believe the suspects premeditated the shooting, according to the Inquirer.

“Based on our information…They’ve been planning this since April or May,” Mr Capoy told reporters.

He also addressed rumours that the suspects were supposedly aware of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act.

The act exempts children aged 15 and under from criminal liability.

“It’s worrisome because it seems they know a lot. They’ve studied it. They’ve read the law,” said Mr Capoy.

According to Rapper, the police initially said the motive for the shooting was “grudge [due to] school bullying.”

However, netizens suspect “copycat” violence. This followed claims on social media that one of the suspects may have worn a KMFDM band shirt before and after the attack.

KMFDM is a German industrial rock band. Columbine High School shooter Dylan Klebold cited their song “Stray Bullet” in 1999.

17-year-old Dylan Butler also used the same song in disturbing TikTok videos before killing one student and injuring 5 others in a school shooting incident in Iowa in January 2024.

Also read: US teen fatally shoots man who confronted him over catcalling, accidentally injures friend during attack

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.