US teen fatally shoots man who confronted him over catcalling, accidentally injures friend during attack

Teen in US shoots friend accidentally while murdering man who had criticised him for catcalling

A 16-year-old in the United States has been arrested after allegedly shooting a man who confronted him for catcalling a woman, and accidentally injuring his own friend in the process.

The fatal incident took place on the morning of 22 March, just outside the victim’s home.

According to Local 12, the 44-year-old man, identified as Dylan Bundy-Gray, had noticed two teens harassing a woman and stepped in to intervene.

Man killed while defending woman

The woman told police she was walking down the street at around 7am when the teens began following her and whistling at her.

Mr Bundy-Gray, who was sitting on his porch at the time, shouted at the teens to stop.

The confrontation escalated when the teens approached his home, and an argument broke out. The situation soon turned physical.

During the altercation, the teen suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired six shots.

Mr Bundy-Gray was struck and later died from his injuries. The suspect also accidentally shot his accomplice in the hand during the incident.

Victim dies in hospital, suspect arrested

Emergency services found Mr Bundy-Gray bleeding on his porch. He was still alive when paramedics arrived, but later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The injured teen fled to a nearby home and was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police tracked down the suspect using CCTV footage from nearby homes, which showed him fleeing the scene.

He was arrested on Wednesday (25 March).

Teen to be charged as adult

Due to the severity of the offence, prosecutors intend to charge the teen as an adult.

Mr Bundy-Gray is survived by his wife and four children.

Also read: Teenager in Thailand accidentally shot with metal harpoon in forehead while swimming & fishing with friends



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.