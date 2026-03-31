Teenager in Thailand accidentally shot with metal harpoon in forehead while swimming & fishing with friends

Boy injured after being accidentally shot with spearfishing dart by friend

A fishing trip with friends turned into a freak accident when a teenager in Phetchabun, Thailand, was accidentally shot with a metal harpoon in his forehead.

Speargun discharged unexpectedly

At 12.45pm on Friday (27 March), local rescue officers in Nong Phai District responded to an emergency at the ridge of Lam Kong Dam.

A group of three to four teenagers had reportedly gone to the dam to swim and hunt for fish when a speargun held by one of the boys went off unexpectedly.

The victim, identified as 13-year-old Suphawit (name transliterated from Thai), was found with the fishing harpoon impaled in the centre of his forehead.

The wound was reported to be one inch deep, according to Channel 7.

Boy remained conscious throughout

Rescue officer Methichai (name transliterated from Thai), who provided initial assistance, told reporters that this was the first case of its kind he had ever encountered.

Despite the terrifying nature of the injury, the boy remained conscious and alert throughout the ordeal, though he was understandably in tears from the pain and shock.

He was subsequently rushed to Nong Phai Hospital for emergency treatment.

Family prayed for his speedy recovery

The boy’s grandmother, Mrs Kannika (name transliterated from Thai), 55, said he often fished at the dam with friends. She also added that he would bring one or two fishes home daily.

She was at home when a teacher arrived to break the news of the accident. Her heart sank when she saw the harpoon stuck in his head at the hospital, she said

Mrs Kannika was also praying that he wouldn’t suffer any lasting damage, especially since the family was struggling financially.

Also read: Boy in Thailand accidentally shoots himself with spear gun, cycles home with arrow stuck in neck



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