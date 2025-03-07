Boy in Thailand accidentally shoots himself with spear gun, cycles home with arrow stuck in neck

Arrow pierces boy’s neck after he plays with spear gun found on roadside

An 11-year-old boy in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima province accidentally shot himself in the neck with a discarded spear gun he found by the roadside.

The incident occurred at around 7am on Tuesday (4 March) while Artee (name transliterated from Thai), a fifth-grade student, was riding his bicycle to school.

As he was cycling, he noticed a red spear gun lying in the bushes.

Curious, he picked it up.

While inspecting it, he accidentally triggered the mechanism, causing the harpoon to shoot into his neck.

Boy cycles home with arrow stuck in neck to seek help

Despite his severe injury, Artee managed to cycle back to his village with the arrow still lodged in his neck to seek help.

Locals quickly alerted rescue workers, who provided first aid before rushing him to H.R.H The Princess Mother’s Centenary Celebrations Hospital.

However, due to the seriousness of his wound, he was later transferred to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for emergency surgery.

It was revealed that Artee lives with his grandmother while his parents work in Bangkok.

His 65-year-old grandmother recalled noticing a commotion near the village entrance shortly after he left for school.

When she checked, she was shocked to find her injured grandson.

