6-year-old girl in the US dies after broken badminton racquet pierces her skull

6-year-old girl dies in freak accident involving badminton racquet

Lucy Morgan, a six-year-old girl from the United States (US), tragically succumbed to brain injuries on 5 June after a broken badminton racquet pierced her skull.

The freak accident occurred on 1 June in Limerick, Maine, where she and her family were vacationing, as reported by ABC News.

She was airlifted to a hospital in Portland, where she underwent surgery.

Despite the operation, Lucy had no brain function and was intubated before passing away four days later.

No brain function after accident

According to a blog post by her father, Lucy was watching her siblings play badminton in the front yard of their rented cottage when the incident occurred.

He and his wife were relaxing in the back when they heard screaming.

Maine State Police reported that Limerick Fire and EMS responded to the scene and notified the Maine State Police Southern Field Troop.

Lucy was initially taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Doctors removed part of her skull to relieve pressure and address her injury.

During the procedure, her heart stopped but the girl was successfully revived.

After the surgery, her parents were informed that there was a “very slim chance” of her recovery.

Lucy had no brain function and was intubated, although she occasionally breathed on her own.

However, Lucy continued to exhibit symptoms showing that the swelling in her brain was causing further damage, her father shared.

Badminton racquet pierced girl’s skull

On 5 June, Lucy was declared brain dead at 1.32am, and her heart stopped beating at around 4am.

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the aluminium shaft of a badminton racquet had detached from the wooden handle, striking Lucy in the head and piercing her skull.

In his blog post, her father mentioned that the racquet “broke on a downward swing” and a sharp piece “entered Lucy’s skull while she was sitting on the sideline, causing a catastrophic injury”.

Authorities have ruled her death an accident.

