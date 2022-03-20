SDA Officer Uses Measuring Tape For Safe Distancing Measures

Our SDAs are tasked with ensuring Covid-19 rules are being adhered to. With the ongoing pandemic, it is understandable why they might be cautious.

This caution was shown by an SDA in a restaurant yesterday night. In a video posted to Tiktok, he uses a tape to measure the distance between 2 tables.

The video has caused netizens to wonder if such caution is necessary, especially now that safe distancing measures have been somewhat relaxed.

SDA measures distance between customers

On Saturday (19 Mar), a video was posted to Tiktok of an SDA standing in front of 2 customers and taking a picture of the measuring tape on the floor.

He’s seen taking multiple pictures, first with the customers and then of the measuring tape alone.

The customers stared at the man for a while before continuing their meals. The caption in the video asks, “Is this really necessary? C’mon!”

The OP of the video then goes on to ask in the caption for the post, “Sincere question: I thought the safe distancing has been a little relaxed?”

Netizens debate on necessity of SDA’s actions

In answer to the OP’s question, safe distancing is not 100% necessary in mask-on settings. But in mask-off settings like F&B outlets, it is still required.

Even so, the video has sparked discussion on whether extra caution is necessary. Some netizens argue that the virus is still present, even if measures have become relaxed.

Other netizens have managed to find some humour in the situation, lauding the SDA’s actions and commenting that safe distance measures might be even more rigorous now.

There is also the view that these SDAs are just doing what is required of them.

“Dude’s just doing his job,” one commenter states, explaining the reasons for the extra caution taken in the SDA’s actions.

SDAs do have a part to play in keeping the surrounding environment safe. It is, therefore, within their rights to ensure that the safety of the public is well-established.

SDAs are just doing their job

It might seem strange for SDA officers to exercise such caution while implementing safe-distance measures, especially now when measures have been relaxed.

However, Covid-19 cases are undeniably on the rise, making it even more important to implement these measures to minimise health risks.

Hopefully, the pandemic eases soon enough so that these measures are no longer as necessary. In the meantime, we commend SDAs for ensuring the safety of the public.

Here’s a recap of the streamlined Covid-19 rules:

