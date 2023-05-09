Se7en & Lee Da Hae Are Married, Idols From BIGBANG & 2NE1 Attend Star-Studded Wedding

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Korean Stars Se7en & Lee Da Hae Tie The Knot In Spectacular Wedding With Famous Guests

Love continues to be in the air as another South Korean celeb couple tied the knot not long after Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In held their stunning wedding ceremony last month.

After dating for over eight years, actress Lee Da Hae and singer Se7en finally got married on Saturday (6 May).

And their guest list was just as impressive as the extravagantly decorated banquet hall, featuring idols from popular K-pop groups like BIGBANG, 2NE1, and Super Junior.

Se7en & Lee Da Hae dated for 8 years before getting married

On Saturday (6 May), Se7en and Lee Da Hae finally tied the knot after dating for over eight years.

According to Soompi, they went public with their relationship in September 2016 and announced their engagement in March this year.

According to Allkpop, they had their wedding at the luxurious Shilla Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul.

Comedians Kim Jun Ho and Jo Se Ho were given the role of emcees for the star-studded event.

One of the photos the bride posted on Instagram shows her adjusting her white lace shoes, over which she tagged Singaporean brand Charles & Keith’s Korean account.

She also wore a glittering tiara from Chaumet.

Familiar faces from BIGBANG, 2NE1 & Super Junior spotted at wedding

Beyond the wedding being a celebration of the couple’s love, it also turned into a blast from the past for long-time K-pop fans.

The impressive guest list included many famous celebrities and idols.

Allkpop noted that stars from Se7en’s former management agency, YG Entertainment, showed up to show their support for him.

Former 2NE1 bandmates CL, Minzy, and Dara had a mini-reunion and appeared to sit at the same table.

BIGBANG members G-Dragon, Daesung, and Taeyang were also there, as were actor-model Lee Soo Hyuk and ‘Physical 100’ contender Choi Sung Hoon.

In fact, Taeyang sang the celebratory wedding songs along with singer Gummy and former S.E.S. member Bada.

Members from Super Junior were present at the wedding too, namely Eunhyuk, Donghae, Kyuhyun, and Heechul.

Se7en expressed his love for Lee Da Hae

As per Allkpop’s translation, Se7en shared that Lee Da Hae has “shared joy and sorrow with [him] for the past eight years and has always embraced [him] with love”.

Lee Da Hae too expressed her love for her new husband, promising to be “more considerate and supportive as a good wife”.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Featured image adapted from @se7enofficial on Instagram and @chaelincl on Instagram.