San Pin Pao Fan Opens In Jurong East On 20 Apr, Enjoy Its Flavourful Broth Now In The West

The last few days have been rainy, and more showers are expected in the next 2 weeks, so there’s nothing like a bowl of steaming soup on a wet day.

In fact, why not make it a bowl of seafood soup pao fan – steamed rice doused in seafood broth.

One popular stall that serves this comfort food has taken Singapore by storm recently – San Pin Seafood Soup Pao Fan.

Westies can enjoy its dishes at its new stall in Jurong East, which is offering 50% off the 2nd bowl of pao fan for just 2 days only.

Restaurant-style dish at coffee shop prices

In case you’re not familiar with it, pao fan is a dish of rice that’s steamed and immersed into flavourful seafood broth.

The broth is typically made using seafood and pork bones, and takes a while to get perfect. That’s why pao fan is usually served at restaurants.

However, San Pin Seafood Soup Pao Fan brings this restaurant-style to a coffee shop setting to be enjoyed anytime instead of just for special occasions.

Fittingly, the chain is helmed by Mr Ng Chong Lay, who used to be head chef at the Jumbo Seafood Group.

Stall expanded quickly, opens in Jurong East on 20 Apr

Since it’s rare to enjoy such a dish in it’s no wonder, the concept has proven popular with Singaporeans.

San Pin Seafood Soup Pao Fan has thus expanded quickly from a stall in Kallang to outlets at Kelantan Lane, China Square, Tanglin Mall and Bedok.

Now, it’s staking a place in the West, opening in Jurong East Central on Tuesday (20 Apr).

The new outlet is located at the Foodclique Coffee Shop in Block 132, near JCube.

Pao fan with various toppings & sides available

According to a press release sent to MS News, San Pin’s menu at Jurong East will offer pao fan with various toppings.

While the star is the Lobster Pao Fan at $18, there are also various other pao fan dishes with prawns and sliced fish at the very affordable price of $6 or $7.

Their sides like fried chicken wings and luncheon meats are also available, and make a tasty accompaniment to the meal.

50% off 2nd bowl from 22-23 Apr

To celebrate the opening of the new Jurong outlet, San Pin is offering 50% off 1 bowl of pao fan when you buy 2 bowls. The discount will be applied to the cheaper bowl.

The offer is valid for both dine in and takeaway only at the Jurong outlet, but up to a maximum of 10 orders per customer.

This will only be happening from 22-23 Apr (Thursday-Friday), so mark your calendars.

It seems to be a perfect way to impress bae with an inexpensive but restaurant-quality dinner.

Congrats on the new opening

It might be crowded on the days of the promo, so if you’re craving a bowl of steaming seafood soup after a rainy day, do get down early for your fix.

Here’s what you need to know to get there.

San Pin Pao Fan @ Foodclique Coffee Shop

Address: Foodclique Coffee Shop, unit #01-273

Block 132, Jurong Gateway Road, S600132

Contact: 90298396

Nearest MRT: Jurong East

Facebook: San Pin Pao Fan

While the new outlet will undoubtedly spark much joy in Jurong residents, do dine responsibly and adhere to safe management measures.

Congratulations to San Pin Pao Fan for opening yet another outlet!

