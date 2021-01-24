Enjoy 50% Off Fried Rice At Chinatown Food Street Stall From 1-3 Feb

Fried rice might be simple to whip up on a weekday evening, but everyone knows that the wok-fried variety in restaurants are the real deal. One popular restaurant that draws crowds at their 2 outlets is King Of Fried Rice, who are now opening their 3rd outlet in Chinatown.

To celebrate the outlet’s opening, they’re offering 50% discount on all fried rice dishes on their menu from 1-3 Feb.

On Saturday (23 Jan), King of Fried Rice announced on Facebook that they are opening a new branch at the recently-revamped Chinatown Food Street.

To celebrate the new outlet’s opening, they’ll have 50% off their fried rice items on their menu.

While they offer several types of fried rice, many clamour for their pork cutlet fried rice.

The pork cutlet fried rice is usually sold for $6.50, but for these 3 days it’ll cost just $3.25. Perhaps you might even be able to order another plate if you find yourself wanting more.

They also have fried rice with shrimps and tobiko egg (flying fish roe).

Note that the offer is only available at the new outlet and not the other 2.

Celebrating new outlet safely

While the outlet opening should be a joyous occasion and rightfully so, we should enjoy the offer while dining responsibly and adhering to safe management measures.

As long as we do that, we see no harm in partaking in the offer.

Congratulations to King of Fried Rice for opening another outlet.

King of Fried Rice Chinatown Food Street

Address: Stall 11, 41 Smith St, Singapore 058953

Opening hours: 11.30am-9.30pm

Nearest MRT: Chinatown

Contact: King of Fried Rice

