Coffee Bean Celebrates International Women’s Day With 50% Promo For Ladies On 8 Mar 2021

To chase away Monday blues, sometimes all we need is a cup of freshly brewed coffee from a café.

A whiff of that rich aroma would do wonders in putting a pep in your step. Now, imagine getting your usual caffeine fix at 50% off.

Thanks to Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s International Women’s Day promo tomorrow (8 Mar), you don’t have to, because ladies can get 50% off on all drinks.

Source

Coffee Bean has 50% off all drinks for ladies

According to Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s Facebook post, they’re celebrating International Women’s Day on 8 Mar with an exciting 50% off promo.

Drinks will be going at half off for all female customers at all outlets.

Source

As the promo is only available for a day, consider making the trip down if there’s a Coffee Bean outlet nearby. Such an attractive treat doesn’t come by often.

Sharing the discount with your friends & bae

Bae doesn’t have to sit around with no coffee. Why not try ordering another drink to go along with your order?

Source

This way, you get the chance to buy 2 drinks for the price of 1 — well, more or less.

Before leaving, you could also grab a cake or sandwich to go along with your coffee for a wholesome meal, because breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Source

Available at all Coffee Bean outlets islandwide

Many of us rely on coffee to get us through gruelling work days, so the chance to get a cup of joe from a café at 50% off is truly a blessing.

What coffee are you thinking of getting tomorrow on 8 Mar? Let us know in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Burpple.