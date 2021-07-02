Singaporean Wrestler Joins WWE As 1 Of 3 Recruits From Asia

Many Singaporean boys grew up with wrestling as a form of entertainment. Before they were the WWE, they were known as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), the stage where actor Dwayne ‘ The Rock ‘ Johnson famously made his name at.

So it comes as no surprise that some kids may have grown up with aspirations to become wrestlers themselves after idolising them.

Sean Tan, a 25 year-old Singaporean, is living his dream after becoming one of 3 recruits in Asia to start training in the WWE Performance Center on 2 Jul.

Sean Tan becomes first-ever Southeast Asian WWE talent

On Friday (2 Jul), an official announcement on the WWE website revealed that 3 recruits from Asia have reported for training at the WWE Performance Center.

Mr Tan, who goes by the moniker of ‘Trexxus’, along with 2 other Asian recruits was signed after successfully passing the WWE tryouts in Shanghai in Jul 2019.

When the news became official, he took to Twitter to impart some inspiring words and thank his believers.

The WWE Performance Center is located in Florida, United States, and is described as the “training ground for WWE’s next generation of Superstars”.

With Mr Tan’s enrollment in the training programme, he becomes the first-ever Southeast Asian WWE talent in their books.

Sean Tan’s wrestling career began in 2012

Mr Tan began his wrestling career in the Singapore Pro Wrestling (SPW) circuit in 2012.

As he had been there since its inception, he had seen many fellow bright-eyed wrestlers chasing the dream of going pro one day.

In a tweet after his last match in the SPW, he shared that making a living while competing in an independent circuit hasn’t been easy. He has also seen people leave for priorities that were more important as he found himself at a crossroads in his career.

His last match was recorded and uploaded on the SPW YouTube channel on 25 May.

We’re all rooting for you Sean

While chasing your dreams isn’t easy, Mr Tan is proof that perserverance eventually pays off. However, as he says, the dream “has to constantly change”.

We hope that he flys the Singaporean flag high and proud.

We’re rooting for you, Sean, and hope to see you on the silver screen soon.

