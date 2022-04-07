Seniors Aged 80 & Above Walk In For Second Booster From 8 Apr

In late March, the Ministry of Health (MOH) first recommended that vulnerable folks get a second booster shot in the near future.

On Wednesday (6 Apr), they finally confirmed that seniors 80 years and above will be able to get their second booster shots on a walk-in basis at any Vaccination Centre from 8 Apr.

Individuals living in aged care facilities and others who are medically vulnerable will also be able to get their second vaccine booster shots under a different set of arrangements.

Seecond booster shot available to seniors at vaccination centres

In a press release on Wednesday (6 Apr), MOH announced that eligible seniors aged 80 and above will be able to get their second booster shots on a walk-in basis from 8 Apr. This includes the following locations:

Any Vaccination Centre (any day before 7pm)

More than 200 Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPC)

Participating polyclincis

The full list of places is available here.

Seniors who prefer to book an appointment beforehand can do so via an SMS containing a personalised online booking link.

Individuals aged 12 and above who are medically vulnerable and at higher risk of severe disease can also get their second booster shots at these locations. These include those with chronic diseases of the:

Heart

Kidneys

Livers

Lungs

Other organ systems

Such individuals should bring along a referral memo from their treating doctors when heading down for their 2nd booster shots.

Aged care facilities will organise second booster exercise

Separately, MOH also advises individuals living in aged care facilities like nursing homes to get a second booster shot regardless of their age.

They explained that residents in such facilities tend to have comorbidities.

For such individuals, the respective care facilities will carry out the booster exercise which they’ll be rolling out gradually.

MOH encourages eligible folks to get additional booster shots

MOH also clarified that eligible folks will not see a change in their vaccination status for vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) even if they do not get their second booster dose.

However, the health ministry reiterated its stance, highly encouraging such individuals to get the second booster shot for their own protection.

Hope eligible folks will get the extra protection

For most folks, the single booster shot should confer sufficient protection. However, those who are more vulnerable might require the additional dose.

While it remains voluntary to get the second booster dose, we hope folks who can will do so soon for their well-being.

If you happen to know anyone who qualifies for the second booster shot, do let them know about this update.

