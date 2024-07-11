Secondhand Serenade coming to S’pore on 31 Aug, tickets start from S$88

Secondhand Serenade will perform in Singapore as part of Asia tour on 31 Aug

American singer Secondhand Serenade, whose real name is John Vesely, is officially coming to Singapore next month.

As part of his tour in Asia, he will be serenading fans at The Theatre at Mediacorp with a one-night concert on 31 Aug.

Early bird tickets will cost S$88 while the presale tickets will be priced at S$99, excluding booking fees.

The ticket sale will kick off on 21 July at 10am, with more information to be made available here over the coming days.

Secondhand Serenade rose to fame for his hit 2008 song “Fall For You,” which concert-goers can look forward to seeing a live-rendition of next month.

His setlist may also involve other hit songs such as “Your Call” and “Awake.”

Other stops on his Asia tour include the Soho House at Hong Kong on 28 Aug and the New Frontier Theatre in Manila on 30 Aug.

Debuted in the mid-2000s

Debuting in the mid-2000s, Secondhand Serenade’s first album, “Awake”, was a commercial hit among fans.

His release of “Fall For You” would see the hit track become his first major hit. Going 3-times platinum, it clinched the top 5 spot on US radio.

And of course, Secondhand Serenade won’t be the only artiste to grace our shores this year.

The month after on 28 Sep, British boyband Blue and duo band Boyzlife will host a joint sold-out concert at the Gateway Theatre.

They will be performing tracks from Blue, Westlife, and Boyzone with Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy representing the latter bands respectively.

And on 6 Nov, global pop superstar Dua Lipa will also perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

