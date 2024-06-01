British band Blue & Boyzlife performing at Gateway Theatre on 28 Sep, tickets available from S$148

Blue & Boyzlife performing at Gateway Theatre on 28 Sep

British boyband Blue and duo band Boyzlife are set to perform together at Gateway Theatre in Singapore on 28 Sept.

The two bands will perform tracks from Blue, Westlife, and Boyzone, with Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy representing the latter bands respectively.

Tickets available between S$148 and S$348

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from S$148 to S$348, excluding booking fees.

Together, the bands will perform their popular tracks from the 1990s to 2000s.

Their massive hits include All Rise, One Love, Best In Me, Swear It Again, If I Let You Go, My Love, Picture of You, and many more.

As confirmed by Ticketmaster, the intimate show will take place on only one night with limited seats.

No extra shows will be added once tickets are sold out due to the artists’ schedules.

Bands were famous in the 1990s and 2000s with multiple hit songs

Consisting of Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa, and Lee Ryan, Blue is a popular British band formed in 2000.

The band has sold over 15 million records and produced many hits such as All Rise, One Love, If You Come Back, Guilty, and Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word.

On the other hand, the duo band Boyzlife was formed by Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden.

Duffy was previously a member of Boyzone, while McFadden was a member of Westlife. Both bands were among the biggest bands during the 1990s and 2000s.

