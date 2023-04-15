Seletar Cycling Lane Will Be Made Permanent On Sundays, LTA Says Trial Went Smoothly

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Seletar Cycling Lane Will Be Permanent, Only Buses & Bicycles Allowed On Sunday Mornings

In October last year, a stretch of road in Seletar was converted into a cycling lane on Sunday mornings.

This meant that only bicycles and buses could travel there during a six-month trial period.

Now, this cycling lane will be made permanent after the trial operated smoothly.

Seletar cycling lane permanent from 17 Apr

In a Facebook post on Saturday (15 Apr), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the Sunday Cycling Lane will be made permanent from next Monday (17 Apr).

The 4.6km lane is located on West Camp Road within Seletar Aerospace Park, running parallel to Seletar West Link.

Its operating hours are 5am to 11am every Sunday.

Seletar cycling lane clearly demarcated by blue lines

To help identify the cycling lane, it’s clearly demarcated by solid blue lane markings.

“Lane begins” and “lane ends” signs also mark the start and end point of the lane.

The operating hours are also indicated below these signs, as well as in the road surface markings.

Only cyclists & buses allowed during operation hours

The cycling lane is part of LTA’s efforts to allocate dedicated road space for larger group cycling during low-traffic periods.

Thus, its attraction is that only cyclists and buses are allowed to use it during operation hours.

Other motorists, personal mobility device users, and pedestrians are not allowed.

That means cyclists will be able to cycle without fear of causing interference to these road users.

These limits were set by the authorities in January 2022, and restrict cyclists to five per group when riding single file or 10 if riding two abreast.

‘Nearly all users’ followed the rules

The results of the trial were apparently satisfactory, according to LTA’s observations.

Traffic conditions and bus operations continued to “operate smoothly”, they said, with “nearly all users” following the rules and keeping to the lanes they were supposed to be in during the operating hours.

There was also support from most stakeholders, including road users.

That’s because the cycling lane meant “better road space allocation”, they noted.

LTA studying other areas

Now, LTA is currently studying other areas where they may also implement cycling lanes, they added.

Besides West Camp Road, there’s another such cycling lane along Tanah Merah Coast Road in Changi East.

LTA has also launched a Road Safety Handbook in tandem with the new cycling lane.

Featured image adapted from LTA.