Seletar Cycling Lane Opens On 16 Oct, Only Buses & Bicycles Allowed On Sunday Mornings

6-Month Trial Of Seletar Cycling Lane Begins On 16 Oct

While cycling on the road can sometimes be dangerous, cyclists took to the road with a new sense of freedom on Sunday (16 Oct) with the launch of a new cycling lane in Seletar.

Previously, Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced they would have a six-month trial of a Sunday cycling lane at West Camp Road.

Every Sunday between 5am and 11am, the road will be strictly reserved for buses and bicycles.

Beginning today (16 Oct), the trial will go on till Apr 2023.

Seletar cycling lane launches on 16 Oct

The 4.6km Sunday cycling lane at West Camp Road within the Seletar Aerospace Park was launched today (16 Oct).

In a Facebook post, LTA shared that cycling for leisure or regular commutes continues to be a popular travel mode on roads or cycling paths.

And over the years, the authority has been growing Singapore’s cycling path network.

In addition, the cycling lane trial is part of LTA’s efforts to allocate dedicated road space for larger group cycling during low-traffic periods.

In January, authorities capped cycling group sizes to five when riding single file or 10 if riding two abreast.

But on this dedicated lane, the group size limits will be removed. The same applies to the on-road cycling lane on Tanah Merah Coast Road.

LTA will carry out enforcement measures

According to The Straits Times (ST), about 40 cyclists turned up to the cycling lane launch on Sunday (16 Oct).

Amongst those trying out the new dedicated cycling lane was Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng.

LTA previously shared that only cyclists – including power-assisted bicycle users – and buses- can use the dedicated lane demarcated with blue dotted lines during its operation period.

Motorists, personal mobility device users, and pedestrians are not allowed to use the lane.

At the launch, Mr Baey said LTA would implement enforcement measures should the cycling lane be misused.

Road Safety Handbook launched in tandem with cycling lane

LTA also launched a Road Safety Handbook in tandem with the new cycling lane.

In their Facebook post, the authority said it is important to further improve understanding between motorists and cyclists on our roads.

The handbook provides handy tips for both groups to navigate roads safely.

It contains tips, and important reminders, such as cycling two abreast is prohibited in bus lanes during operating hours.

The full handbook can be found here.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.