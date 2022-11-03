S’pore TikTokers Film Themselves ‘Helping’ Sim Lim Uncle Sell Ice Cream, But Stocks Remain The Same

TikTokers Allegedly Film Themselves ‘Helping’ Sim Lim Uncle Sell Ice Cream

In a time where online personas grab the headlines, some folks would do anything for the gram and, in this case, anything for TikTok.

In a Facebook post, a man claims that several TikTokers have visited the Sim Lim ice cream uncle and used him as a prop for their videos.

Under the pretence of helping him sell his ice cream, these TikTokers would allegedly film themselves in the act, presumably for clout.

The man claims that the ice cream uncle’s stock remains unchanged despite the “help”.

Having observed this ploy, the man says that these TikTokers should at least purchase S$20 to s$30 worth of ice cream to make it worth his time.

Sim Lim ice cream uncle is 1 of 8 itinerant hawkers left in Singapore

On 2 Nov, Larry Lai, an admin of Can Eat! Hawker Food Facebook page, shared a post detailing his latest meeting with the Sim Lim uncle.

Mr Lai has been on the receiving end of numerous messages regarding the elderly uncle’s well-being after the latter made headlines again recently.

To clarify the numerous queries, Mr Lai shares that the Sim Lim ice cream uncle indeed has a licence to operate.

There are reportedly only eight itinerant hawkers in Singapore, with the Sim Lim ice cream uncle being one of them.

Given the low footfall, Mr Lai explains the uncle’s location choice, saying that cycling to other populated places would entail a longer travel route.

“He wanted to sell in Orchard Road. Any of you guys gonna cycle for him from his house in Geylang Bahru for him? And back,” he asks, adding that manoeuvring an ice cream cart is not as easy as it looks.

Additionally, other locations were already occupied by other ice cream vendors, and the ice cream uncle admitted that it would be unethical to compete with them.

“In a cut-throat world, such gentlemanly behaviour is rare.”

TikTokers allegedly use Sim Lim ice cream uncle as prop for videos

Despite the uncle’s noble values and resolve beyond his years, some TikTokers have allegedly tried to jump on the bandwagon and take advantage of the elderly man.

According to Mr Lai, several TikTokers have visited the uncle at Sim Lim to film themselves ‘helping’ the uncle sell ice cream in these videos.

It might seem heartwarming, but Mr Lai reveals that the uncle’s ice cream stock remains unchanged.

He said the least these TikTokers could do was to buy at least S$20 to S$30 worth of ice cream from him to make it worth his time.

Ice cream uncle described as shining example of the Silver Generation

At the end of the lengthy Facebook post, Mr Lai pours his admiration for the Sim Lim ice can ream uncle.

He admires the uncle’s independence and will of steel in his old age.

Describing the elderly man as someone who manifests the spirit and strength of the Silver Generation, Mr Lai also calls for more support for the uncle who peddles his ice cream at Sim Lim Tower.

