Seng Huat Bean Curd Fined S$3,000 For Hygiene Lapses

Hygiene is paramount when running a food establishment as the health and safety of customers are at stake.

Unfortunately, Seng Huat Bean Curd fell short of these standards when inspections revealed that its premises were infected by pests.

The bean curd stall was fined S$3,000 for failing to comply with food safety regulations.

Cockroaches, dead rodent found at premises

On Wednesday (6 Apr), Singapore Food Agency (SFA) stated in a media release that officers visited Seng Huat Bean Curd Pte Ltd in Jurong on 29 Jul 2021.

Inspections by SFA brought shocking details to light. The area was not only found to be poorly maintained, but also infested with pests, such as cockroaches, drain flies, and even a dead rodent.

SFA immediately ordered the food establishment to suspend its operations and recall its products, i.e. bean curd “tau kwa”.

After their maintenance and hygiene lapses were rectified, they were allowed to resume business on 24 Aug 2021.

SFA urges public to remain alert for food safety breaches

In their media release, SFA emphasised that food safety in Singapore is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain.

Even though SFA can impose regulations on errant food establishments, businesses and consumers must also play their part.

Food operators should ensure that their working areas are kept clean and well-maintained. Additionally, staff should also be sufficiently trained to uphold food safety standards.

Others can help by reporting unhygienic food handling practices to SFA’s online feedback form and avoid patronising the stalls.

Food operators found guilty of not adhering to food safety standards can be fined up to S$10,000 or up to 10 years’ jail.

Hope F&B businesses will uphold food safety standards

As Singaporeans, we know that food is an important part of our culture.

Therefore, food safety here is held in high regard and owners of food establishments are expected to uphold them.

We hope that such an incident will not occur again, so that customers may dine out with peace of mind.

