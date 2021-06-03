Free Testing For Those Who Visited Shops At Block 455 Sengkang West Ave From 12-30 May

Given the current Covid-19 situation in Singapore, it’s best to go for Covid-19 testing, especially when you’re potentially at risk.

If you visited shops at an HDB block along Sengkang West Ave last month, you might want to take note of free testing offered to visitors there.

Free testing for shop visitors of Sengkang Block 455

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night, authorities are stepping up community surveillance testing for 455 Sengkang West Ave visitors.

Hence, they’re offering free Covid-19 testing for those who visited shops at the block from 12-30 May.

Free testing is available at a:

Regional Screening Centre, or

Swab and Send Home (SASH) Public Health Preparedness Clinic

They also advised affected visitors to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit. For more details on testing operations, you can check it out here.

MOH, however, didn’t reveal any details regarding the Covid-19 infections at the block.

4 Covid-19 cases detected at Yishun & Hougang blocks

Separately, 4 more residents at Yishun and Hougang blocks that underwent mass testing tested positive for Covid-19.

According to The Straits Times, 3 of the 4 were detected among 509 residents and visitors of Block 745 Yishun Street 72 who were tested.

Authorities picked up the 4th case among 681 people tested at Block 501 and 507 Hougang Ave 8 on Wednesday (2 Jun).

MOH is currently still investigating the sources of transmission.

Stay vigilant amid the pandemic

With authorities ramping up testing efforts, we can expect to see more cases being picked up in the coming days.

However, this shouldn’t be cause for alarm, as we’re assured that mass testing will pick up cases, especially asymptomatic ones, so they can be isolated swiftly before spreading to the community.

In the meantime, do stay vigilant during the pandemic. Get vaccinated when you’re eligible, practise good hygiene, and keep a safe distance from others when you’re out.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.