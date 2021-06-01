Residents Of Blocks 501 & 507 Hougang Ave 8 To Undergo Covid-19 Swab Tests

With intensified testing being identified as one of the key enablers for Singapore to resume normalcy, we can expect swab tests to occur more often, especially if the authorities have reasons to suspect possible infections.

On Monday (31 May), Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that residents at 2 more HDB blocks at Hougang Ave 8 will have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 swab tests after traces of the virus were found in wastewater samples.

Block 501 Hougang Avenue 8

Source

This comes slightly more than a week after residents at a nearby block were subjected to a similar testing routine.

Residents of 2 Hougang blocks to undergo Covid-19 swab tests

According to CNA, traces of the virus had been found in sewage samples from Block 501 and 507 Hougang Avenue 8.

Block 507 Hougang Avenue 8

Source

The blocks are located along the same street as Block 506, where the Ministry of Health (MOH) had conducted compulsory testing in late May.

Though there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 yet from both blocks, all residents will have to undergo tests for precautionary reasons.

The tests will be administered at the Block 507 void deck from 1-3 Jun between 9am and 4pm. More information will be given to residents via leaflets and SMSes.

Residents at the blocks should also monitor their health and see a doctor if they feel unwell.

Blocks wiped down after news of possible infection

After receiving news of the potential Covid-19 infection, cleaners from the Town Council reportedly did an extra round of cleaning of the blocks.

Source

This morning (1 Jun), the cleaners also disinfected the blocks and applied anti-microbial coating to the lift buttons.

Source

Additionally, MP Gerald Giam made rounds distributing letters – in different languages – to allay residents’ anxiety.

Source

He also explained that the early detection of the viral fragments allows the authorities to take action quickly.

In particular, MOH can swiftly identify the source of infection and prevent further transmissions.

Hope residents will cooperate & get themselves tested

Some residents of the block might understandably feel anxious and worried in light of the viral fragment discovery.

But we hope everyone will cooperate with the instructions and get themselves tested over the next few days.

Ultimately, we hope that all residents will receive negative test results and stay safe from the virus.

