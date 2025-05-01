Sengkang 5-room HDB flat sells for nearly S$1.06M, setting new resale record in the area

5-room HDB resale unit in Sengkang fetches record-breaking S$1.058 million on resale market

Sengkang has logged its fifth million-dollar HDB resale, with a five-room flat at 279B Sengkang East Avenue changing hands for S$1.058 million last month — a new record for the town.

The 112 sqm unit is situated in Compassvale Ancilla, a development completed in 2015, and has nearly 90 years left on its lease.

According to data on the Housing & Development Board (HDB) portal, the flat is somewhere on the 13th, 14th, or 15th floor.

Breaks Sengkang HDB resale record set in November 2024

Sengkang saw its first seven-figure HDB deal in April 2024, when a 143 sqm maisonette at 205B Compassvale Lane was purchased for S$1 million.

This was soon followed by three more million-dollar deals in the area over the next seven months.

In August 2024, another maisonette at 102 Rivervale Walk changed hands for S$1.005 million.

A month earlier, a five-room flat at 216B Compassvale Drive sold for S$1 million, while a second unit in the same block fetched S$1.05 million in November 2024.

With the S$1.058 million transaction at Compassvale Ancilla, Sengkang has now logged its fifth million-dollar HDB resale, setting a new benchmark for the town.

Unit’s high resale value due to location, unobstructed views

Huttons Asia associate division director Kayden Siow, who facilitated the deal, highlighted several factors that contributed to the Compassvale Ancilla unit’s strong selling price.

The flat is located on a high corner floor, offering unblocked views and minimal wear and tear, which enhances its appeal.

Additionally, its proximity to public transport — just a short walk from Buangkok MRT station and two LRT stations — adds convenience for residents.

For outdoor enthusiasts, Compassvale Ancilla Park is right next door, while Sengkang Grand Mall — with its retail, dining, childcare, and community club — is just a short distance away.

