Sengkang Resident Tries To Stop Workers From Installing Bird Nettings & Sticks Out Pole At Them

Sengkang Resident Stops Construction Workers From Installing Bird Nettings

Having an excess of birds in our neighbourhood can result in a ton of inconveniences for residents to handle.

One solution to this issue is the installation of bird nettings.

However, a resident in Sengkang did not seem to see it that way, judging from his reaction to such an installation at his HDB block.

He attempted to stop construction workers from putting the netting in place, using a pole to try and dislodge them.

Sengkang resident tries to stop installation of bird nettings

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at Block 471C Fernvale Street in Sengkang on 21 June.

A resident, named Mr Chen, argued with the construction workers before using a pole to attempt to dislodge the gondola carrying them.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Chen, who lives on the second floor, said he had heard construction noises coming from outside his home that day.

He then came across the workers outside his window, preparing to install bird nettings.

Furious, Mr Chen then stepped forward to stop the installation, using the poles to block their way. He even held onto the ropes of the gondola to prevent them from proceeding.

“I did not approve the town council to install the bird nettings,” he claimed.

Afraid of it affecting housing prices

Mr Chen also claimed there was no need to install the netting, as the bird population did not affect him.

In fact, he believed the netting would lead to other issues.

For instance, workers would find it difficult to paint the walls of the HDB block and move around in a restricted area.

In addition, he pointed out that the netting could be dangerous for aircon maintenance personnel and even cause housing prices to skyrocket.

“What if our house cannot be sold because of the anti-bird net?” he asked.

However, when the reporter asked if Mr Chen planned to sell his house, he said he had no plans to do so.

Town council informed residents beforehand

Residents at the same block told Shin Min Daily News that the local town council had sent out questionnaires allowing residents to vote on the installation.

In addition, it had posted notices informing them of the voting results and the construction date of the installation.

More than 78% of residents at the block agreed with the installation, with more than 80% in surrounding units supporting the decision.

On the other hand, Mr Chen said he left the questionnaire blank when he received it.

“They can’t make decisions for me, and two weeks isn’t enough time to think about it,” he claimed.

Shin Min Daily News reports that the town council did not install the netting for units of residents who chose to opt out of the questionnaire.

Not all residents share Mr Chen’s view, either. Ms Zhang, a woman who lived in the block, told Shin Min that with the netting in place, they wouldn’t have to worry about bird droppings.

The surrounding environment was cleaner as well.

Installation suspended for time being

A spokesperson for the Ang Mo Kio Town Council said they have suspended installations for the time being.

Prior to starting the construction, notices were posted in the lobby informing that they would be installed from 31 May to 30 June.

While the town council has tried its best to complete the construction according to schedule, accidents do happen occasionally.

“This incident posed a potential hazard to both residents and workers,” they said. “For everyone’s safety, we have suspended installation work at the block and will take appropriate action to resolve the situation.”

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the contractor confirmed that they have suspended operations, and are waiting on instructions from the town council to continue.

