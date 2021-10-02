8 More Deaths From Covid-19 Complications Reported Among Seniors On 1 Oct

Though Covid-19 fatalities among seniors in Singapore aren’t rare, the number of such cases lately has been quite concerning.

Just yesterday (1 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 8 more deaths among the elderly from Covid-19 complications.

The figure brings the death toll in Singapore so far to 103.

8 more seniors succumb to Covid-19 complications

On Friday (1 Oct), Singapore recorded multiple Covid-19 fatalities for the 12th consecutive day.

This time, MOH revealed in a press release that 8 more seniors had passed away.

All were Singaporeans aged between 66 and 96 years old, of whom 7 were male and 1 female. All of them also had underlying medical conditions, which MOH didn’t elaborate on.

Among the casualties, 2 were fully vaccinated, 2 were partially vaccinated, and the other 4 had not received the Covid-19 vaccine at all.

The number of fatalities on 1 Oct matches the highest count so far, which was also 8 deaths reported on 29 Sep.

ICU case numbers remain stable

Aside from the Covid-19 deaths, Singapore had 2,909 new cases on 1 Oct, with 2,079 in the community and 818 in workers’ dormitories.

Despite the rising daily numbers, the number of cases in the intensive care unit (ICU) seems to remain stable at 34.

However, more patients are requiring oxygen supplementation as the figure stands at 222, up from 204 the day before.

Source

The elderly continue to make up the majority of different case categories, with 214 of those above 60 having fallen very ill.

Rise in dormitory cases & clusters

Over the past few days, the number of cases at workers’ dorms has also been on the rise as it consistently hits the 3-digit range.

The case count yesterday, however, has been the highest in recent weeks at 818.

Thus, it’s not much of a surprise that more dorms are making it to MOH’s active clusters list, which includes:

Blue Stars Dormitory – 442 cases (21 new)

Avery Lodge – 397 cases (28 new)

North Coast Lodge – 379 cases (14 new)

Woodlands Dormitory – 354 cases (6 new)

9 Defu South Street 1 dormitory – 212 cases (61 new)

Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre – 165 cases (1 new)

ASPRI-Westlite Papan Dormitory – 115 cases (18 new)

PPT Lodge 1B Dormitory – 84 cases (11 new)

Woodlands Care Home – 31 cases (3 new)

Tuas South Dormitory -28 cases (5 new)

In total, MOH is currently monitoring 10 large clusters.

Hope case numbers will fall over the next few weeks

In light of the heartbreaking news, our condolences go out to the families who’ve lost their loved ones to the coronavirus.

As we continue to live with the recently tightened measures, let’s hope that the case numbers will gradually fall so we can reopen safely again when the time comes.

Of course, that would require cooperation from everyone, so let’s do our part to help make the situation better.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from oliveplum on Flickr, for illustration purposes.