8 Covid-19 Fatalities Reported on 29 Sep Were Above 70 Years Old

As our Covid-19 cases continue to surge, the elderly and others with underlying medical conditions have been advised to stay home as much as possible, for good reason.

Yesterday (29 Sep), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 8 more Covid-19 fatalities, involving patients aged 72 and above.

Like many who had passed away from Covid-19 complications, all the latest casualties had underlying medical conditions.

6 of 8 Covid-19 fatalities on 29 Sep were unvaccinated

In their update on Wednesday (29 Sep), MOH reported 2,268 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore and the demise of 8 individuals.

Most, if not all, of the 8 patients who passed away had risk factors that made them more susceptible to serious infections:

6 had not received the vaccine at all

All were aged between 72-90 years old

All had underlying medical conditions

Over the past 11 days, 33 individuals have passed away from Covid-19 complications.

In total, Singapore has recorded 93 Covid-19 deaths so far.

231 Covid-19 patients require oxygen treatment or ICU care

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases who are severely ill remains high.

As of 29 Sep, 231 patients require oxygen treatment or ICU care, a slight decrease from the day before.

Source

3 new dormitory clusters added to MOH’s list

MOH is currently monitoring 12 active infection clusters, including 3 dormitories that they just added to their list:

Kian Teck Dormitory: 10 new cases, 60 total

Kian Teck Hostel: 6 new cases, 49 total

Tuas South Dormitory: 7 new cases, 22 total

Transmissions had reportedly taken place within the dormitories, with no evidence of spread outside its premises.

Other dormitory clusters also reported new cases:

Woodlands Dormitory – 50 new cases, 314 total

North Coast Lodge – 37 new cases, 350 total

Avery Lodge – 21 new cases, 277 total

Tampines Dormitory – 12 new cases, 104 total

Blue Stars Dormitory – 4 new cases, 405 total

Other clusters on the list reported fewer than 5 new cases each.

Hope vulnerable individuals will stay home as much as possible

Our condolences go out to the families of the 8 patients who lost their lives.

The latest situation once again highlights the members of our community who are at higher risk of falling seriously ill if they contract the virus.

If you or anyone you know falls under this category, please stay home as much as possible and refrain from non-essential social gatherings. Most importantly, adhere to safety measures and practise good hygiene.

