2 More Seniors Pass Away From Covid-19 Complications On 30 Sep

Singapore’s daily Covid-19 figures and death toll have been worrying of late, as the nation faces its most challenging wave of infections to date.

On Thursday (30 Sep), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2 more Covid-19 fatalities involving seniors aged 79 and 87.

Like many of the deceased before, both of them were unvaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

2 unvaccinated seniors pass away from Covid-19 complications

As September drew to a close, MOH reported 2,478 new Covid-19 cases and the passing of 2 seniors.

The casualties involved 2 women — a 79-year-old Permanent Resident (PR) here and an 87-year-old Singaporean.

Both women had not received their Covid-19 vaccine and had underlying medical conditions.

Over the past 10 days, Singapore has recorded 31 Covid-19 fatalities.

In total, 95 have passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

238 patients require oxygen treatment & ICU care

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients who are severely ill remains rather high.

As of 30 Sep, 238 patients are receiving oxygen treatment or ICU care.

While the number of ICU patients has remained rather stable, those who require oxygen supplementation have been fluctuating daily.

MOH monitoring 15 active infection clusters

MOH is also monitoring 15 active clusters as of 30 Sep.

Of these, 6 are at workers’ dormitories:

9 Defu South Street 1 dormitory – 13 new cases, 151 total

ASPRI-Westlite Papan Dormitory – 12 new cases 97 total

Cochrane Lodge 2 Dormitory – 14 new cases, 62 total

Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 – 9 new cases, 48 total

Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 – 5 new cases, 44 total

PPT Lodge 1B Dormitory – 11 new cases, 73 total

Transmissions had reportedly taken place within the dormitories, with no signs suggesting that they’ve spread beyond the premises.

A new cluster has also emerged at MWS Christalite Methodist Home, a care home in Marsiling.

The cluster reported 20 new cases on 30 Sep and has 29 infections in total.

28 of the infections involve residents of the home, while the remaining case is a staff.

Other clusters MOH is currently monitoring are:

Blue Stars Dormitory – 16 new cases, 421 total

Kian Teck Hostel – 13 new cases, 62 total

Man Fatt Lam Elderly Joy Daycare Centre – 1 new case, 17 total

My Little Campus (Yishun) – 1 new case, 51 total

North Coast Lodge – 16 new cases, 365 total

Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre – 2 new cases, 148 total

Woodlands Dormitory – 35 new cases, 348 total

Hope vulnerable individuals will stay home as much as possible

Reading about new deaths almost daily in the news is quite depressing.

Since most of the casualties involve more vulnerable individuals, it’s vital that they stay home as much as possible during this period.

Meanwhile, our heartfelt condolences go out to the 2 families who have lost their loved ones to the coronavirus.

