Ong Ye Kung Advises All Seniors To Reduce Social Activities In Light Of Current Situation

As Singapore has been seeing a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases again, the authorities are advising everyone to minimise social activities.

This is especially for vulnerable groups such as seniors.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has taken to Facebook to urge seniors to reduce social activities. The advice is for all seniors, vaccinated or not.

Mr Ong also summarised the significant changes related to the Covid-19 initiatives discussed last week.

Seniors to be invited for Covid-19 booster shots

Last week, Singapore’s Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced several Covid-19 initiatives.

Since the changes came into effect yesterday (14 Sep), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung decided to remind everyone about it again.

Firstly, the MTF will be inviting 140,000 seniors for their booster shots which Singapore has been rolling out since Tuesday (14 Sep).

Those who are eligible for the booster shots will be receiving text messages in the next few days. Hence, the MTF hopes that they will come forward to receive the shots.

Seniors who are immobile and find it difficult to go out for their booster shot need not worry as well. MTF’s mobile and home vaccination teams will be visiting those who require it.

Booster shots will also be administered to residents in nursing homes.

Changes in quarantine process for household contacts

Due to the high number of Covid-19 cases recently, the contact tracing teams will mainly be focusing on areas that seniors frequent such as hospitals or markets.

Infected patients who have no links to any clusters must inform everyone living at the same residential address to register themselves as close contacts.

Upon registering, an electronic Quarantine Order (QO) letter will be issued to them.

The Government hopes that being able to quarantine at home will give individuals a sense of familiarity and help them get through it.

More isolation beds to be provided for Covid-19 cases

The Government will also be setting up 2 new Community Care Facilities by the end of September. Each facility will have 1,000 beds.

Additionally, another 300 to 1,300 isolation beds will be provided for NCID and hospitals to cater to the infected patients.

However, the authorities hope that people will not flock to these facilities for less urgent medical problems. Those who need medical attention can visit GPs or polyclinics first.

Lastly, since seniors are more vulnerable to Covid-19, Mr Ong urged all of them, vaccinated or not, to reduce social activities if possible.

Hope seniors will reduce social activities

As Covid-19 rages on, we hope that seniors will adhere to Mr Ong’s advice to reduce social activities.

Hopefully, with Singapore stepping up the administration of Covid-19 booster shots and strengthening the guidelines, we will be able to return to a ‘new normal’ soon.

