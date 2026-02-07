Beachgoer tries to enter water at Sentosa after crocodile sightings, lifeguard stops her in time

Sentosa lifeguard stops woman from entering water after crocodile sightings

A beachgoer in Singapore was left surprised after she was stopped by a lifeguard while trying to enter the water at Sentosa.

Apparently, she was unaware that recent crocodile sightings on 31 Jan and 1 Feb had led to swimming restrictions across all the three of the island’s beaches.

Jaedyn, 21, a student, said that the encounter happened at Siloso beach when she went to watch the sunset and have a swim on 2 Feb.

Beachgoer thought crocodile sighting was elsewhere

In a video posted on TikTok, Jaedyn shared her brief interaction with the vigilant lifeguard on duty.

She was initially confused when the latter called out to her as she approached the shoreline. However, he soon explained about the recent crocodile sightings using his megaphone.

Realising the misunderstanding, Jaedyn politely thanked the lifeguard for his intervention.

Speaking to MS News, the 21-year-old student explained that she had come across several social media posts about the crocodile sighting.

However, she initially believed that it was at East Coast or West Coast Park.

Jaedyn was also grateful to the lifeguard who patiently explained the situation rather than simply shouting.

Beaches remain open but no water activities until further notice

The clip quickly drew attention online, with some netizens speculating when it might be safe to enter the water again.

Following the crocodile sighting, precautions have been taken to protect public safety.

As of the latest update on 1 Feb, Siloso, Palawan, and Tanjong Beach remain open but water activities such as swimming and kayaking are suspended until further notice.

Beachgoers are advised to adhere to safety signages and instructions on the ground.

The public are also warned to not approach, provoke, or feed a crocodile if they come across it. Instead, they should stay calm, and back away slowly.

