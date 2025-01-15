Free movies, indoor go-karting & more: 5 exciting things to do on Sentosa at night

Explore the vibrant nightlife at Sentosa with Night Mode

Sentosa is famous for its wide range of attractions, from heart-pumping rides at Universal Studios Singapore to relaxing beaches and scenic hiking trails — all of which are perfect for daytime adventures.

But if you’re craving some nighttime excitement, this sprawling island has you covered, too.

After making its debut last August, Sentosa Night Mode is back to prove that the fun continues long after the sun goes down.

With a fantastic lineup of activities for everyone — whether you’re with the kids or just young at heart — there’s something for all to enjoy.

Read on as we highlight five exciting activities that’ll add extra sparkle to your Chinese New Year (CNY) plans.

1) Catch free movie screenings & live performances

Who says enjoying Sentosa’s vibrant nightlife has to cost a bomb?

With Movies by the Beach, you can catch outdoor movie screenings under the stars — completely free of charge. Just bring a blanket, grab some snacks, and invite bae for a cosy evening.

If you’ve joined the fun before, do note that this popular event has moved from Palawan Green to the rooftop garden of Palawan Kidz City for the new year.

Additionally, it’s now a weekly event, taking place every Saturday and Sunday at 7pm — great news for movie enthusiasts.

And the fun doesn’t stop there. Every weekend, you can enjoy live music, magic performances, roving entertainers for the little ones, K-pop dance showdowns, and more at Sentosa Sensoryscape.

Plus, check out different programmes at Glow Garden and Lookout Loop, with showtimes typically starting from 6.30pm onwards on select Fridays and Saturdays.

2) Fuel your need for speed with indoor go-karting

Ready to live out your Formula 1 dreams? Head to HyperDrive, Singapore’s premier indoor go-karting spot, where you can race your heart out on a 308-metre track with 14 thrilling turns.

It might not be the full F1 experience, but you’ll have plenty of fun imagining how you could rival Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen for the racing crown.

HyperDrive ramps up the excitement by blending karting with virtual gaming elements, including a leaderboard. So, gather your friends and family, and turn this high-speed challenge into some friendly competition.

And if you need a break from the action, the lounge area overlooks the neon-lit, multi-level track — perfect for anyone needing a pit stop while enjoying a VIP view.

3) Get an adrenaline rush with ziplining, bungy jumping or indoor skydiving

Adrenaline junkies, this one’s for you. Get ready to see Sentosa from a whole new perspective as you rev up your heart rate with thrilling activities that offer stunning bird’s eye views of the island at night.

Soar 450 metres across jungle, beach, and island views on the zipline at Mega Adventure Park.

Pro tip: don’t miss the Buy 1 Get 1 Free promo for single (U.P. S$66) and tandem rides (U.P. S$99), available for onsite purchases on 17 and 18 Jan.

You can also cross bungy jumping off your 2025 bucket list at Skypark Sentosa by AJ Hackett for just S$59, with 20% off the optional Media Package so you’ll have a video to show off to your friends.

For a family-friendly alternative, the Giant Swing is available at S$39, also with 20% off the Media Package.

Let the kids join in the fun, or take the plunge yourself — either way, it’s bound to be an unforgettable experience.

Both offers are valid for onsite purchases from 7.30pm to 10pm on 17 and 18 Jan.

If you’re curious about skydiving but not ready to jump out of a plane, iFly Singapore offers a thrilling, no-heights-required experience.

Try the night flight — Singapore’s only one — and feel the rush of freefall in a safe and controlled environment.

Walk-in deals are available for both the Teaser (S$99, U.P. S$109) and Challenge (S$119, U.P. S$139) packages, and Sentosa Islander members can enjoy even better rates: Teaser Local (S$69, U.P. S$89) or Challenge Local (S$89, U.P. S$109).

These offers are valid from 6pm to 8.30pm until 31 Jan for the 9pm and 9.30pm night flights, subject to availability.

4) Test your aim with beachside minigolf

If you’re in the mood for something a bit more laid-back, head over to UltraGolf, Singapore’s only beachside minigolf experience, now open at night.

With an 18-hole course and two tee positions, it’s the perfect family-friendly spot for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned pro looking to perfect your swing or a newbie aiming to sink that elusive hole-in-one.

P.S. On 17 and 18 Jan, you can score a par-fect deal with a 50% discount on your second ticket, or snag a free ticket for every three purchased, available for the 7pm to 9pm timeslots.

5) Grab a tasty bite after an action-packed day

After a day of non-stop adventure, there’s no better way to wind down than with some seriously good food and drinks.

For a chill yet sophisticated vibe, head to Wildseed Bar & Grill, where you can savour elevated surf-and-turf delights while enjoying live music from 7pm to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The live grill station is also on from 5pm every Friday and Sunday, serving up sizzling fresh flavours to kick off your evening.

Celebrating a special occasion or just in the mood to splurge? Hop aboard Asia’s only luxury tall ship, the Royal Albatross, on Saturdays at 8.30pm for a 2.5-hour sunset dinner cruise that truly screams baller.

Sip on free-flow wine, beer, and soft drinks as you indulge in a sumptuous buffet, all while soaking in breathtaking city views as you sail into the night.

Go all out with the City Lights Dinner Cruise at S$225++ for the ultimate gourmet experience, or keep it laid-back with the City Light Sail Only at S$150++ if you’re just here for the vibes. Either way, you’ll feel like royalty.

And if you’re in the mood for drinks with a twist, Mastercard Presents: A Flair of Korea is running until 31 Jan, where you can explore innovative cocktails featuring Korean spirits like soju, herbal gin, and whisky at top spots like Bikini Bar, Rumours Beach Club, and WOOBAR.

Cocktails start at just S$12++ a glass, and Mastercard holders enjoy exclusive perks like 10% off cocktails or 15% off the total dining bill. Cheers!

The fun continues after dark with Sentosa Night Mode

These thrilling offerings are just a taste of what lights up Sentosa after dark, with extended hours, exclusive nighttime promotions, and fresh events each weekend to keep the excitement alive.

While you’re there, be sure to drop by Sentosa Presents: A Big, Big World.

From 19 Jan to 16 Feb, immerse yourself in festive fun with interactive installations, day-to-night activities, and exciting Chinese New Year highlights, including lion dances, dragon dances, and CNY mascot meet & greet sessions.

Here are a few more irresistible deals to entice you to plan your next visit:

Sentosa 4D AdventureLand: Save S$36.90 on Adult + Child tickets (U.P. S$86.80) until 31 Jan

Summerhouse Beach Club: Two cocktails for S$29 with onsite purchases from 7.30pm to 10pm

SkyHelix Sentosa: Pay just S$15 per person (U.P. S$20 for adults, S$17 for children) for onsite purchases on 17 and 18 Jan

For more details, head to the Sentosa Night Mode website and get the latest updates by following Sentosa on Facebook and Instagram.

