Car Crashes Through Serangoon Road Divider After Exiting Carpark, Individual Conveyed To Hospital

An accident happened in Serangoon on 5 Jan when a car sped directly into a road divider.

The driver appeared to be coming out of a carpark when they suddenly accelerated.

Instead of turning into the perpendicular road, they crashed through a road divider and mounted the kerb straight ahead.

SCDF officers conveyed a person to the hospital following the incident.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante shared footage of the accident on Friday (5 Jan).

Based on the surroundings, the accident took place along Serangoon Central, near NEX shopping mall.

Nothing seems amiss at the start of the video as a black car exits the open-air carpark servicing Blocks 262 and 263.

But instead of slowing down and turning left onto the main road, the car accelerated and headed straight for the road divider separating both sides of the road.

As it mounted the kerb, the black Suzuki ‘flew’ briefly before landing on the other side of the road.

Black Suzuki takes down bus stop sign on other side of the road

It’s unclear what happened to the car immediately after as the view of the other side of the road was blocked off by a van.

In a series of pictures that showed the aftermath, it became clear that the car had crashed into a bus stop sign.

The sign collapsed as a result of the heavy impact, causing the glass panels to shatter.

A side view of the vehicle showed that the entire front bonnet was completely wrecked.

1 person conveyed to hospital

In response to MS News‘ queries, an SCDF spokesperson said they were alerted to the incident at about 6.05pm on Friday (5 Jan).

SCDF officers subsequently conveyed an individual to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

It’s unclear if the person conveyed to the hospital was the one behind the wheels of the black Suzuki.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.