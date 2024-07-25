Car overturns in collision involving 3 cars and 2 motorcycles at Serangoon junction, 4 people sent to hospital

4 people sent to hospital after 5-vehicle vehicle collision at Serangoon junction
The two motorcycles are also seen lying across the road not far away from the bright yellow car.
Four injured in the accident
When speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that they were alerted to the accident at around 10.15pm. Four people sustained injuries and were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
The police, who were also alerted at around 10.20pm, stated that a 45-year-old male car driver, a 76-year-old female car driver, and two male motorcyclists aged 29 and 40, were all in conscious condition when they were taken to the hospital.
The extent of their injuries is not known at the time of writing.
Police investigations are still ongoing.
