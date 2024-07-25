Car overturns in collision involving 3 cars and 2 motorcycles at Serangoon junction, 4 people sent to hospital

4 people sent to hospital after 5-vehicle vehicle collision at Serangoon junction

On Wednesday (24 July) at around 10pm, three cars and two motorcycles were involved in a collision at the junction of Serangoon Avenue 2 and Boundary Road, injuring four people.

One of the cars, a bright yellow Honda, is seen in the middle of the lane completely overturned, with all four wheels facing the sky.

A nearby black car, also involved in the crash, can be seen with the right front bumper completely smashed.

The two motorcycles are also seen lying across the road not far away from the bright yellow car.

Four injured in the accident

When speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that they were alerted to the accident at around 10.15pm. Four people sustained injuries and were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police, who were also alerted at around 10.20pm, stated that a 45-year-old male car driver, a 76-year-old female car driver, and two male motorcyclists aged 29 and 40, were all in conscious condition when they were taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not known at the time of writing.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Also read: 76-year-old pedestrian dies after fatal accident at Bukit Batok, driver arrested for careless driving

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Facebook.