Singapore Man Jailed & Caned For Sexual Relations With 13-Year-Old Job Seeker

Young children may fall prey to predators as they’re more impressionable and vulnerable.

A 28-year-old man took advantage of this and groomed a 13-year-old girl into having sexual activities with him.

On Monday (28 Feb), he was sentenced to 52 months’ jail and 6 strokes of the cane for his crime.

Man had sexual relations with 13-year-old he knew through Carousell

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the victim made a post on Carousell looking for a job on 2 Nov 2019.

The offender offered her a job involving distributing and collecting flyers and they met the next day at some HDB blocks along Upper Boon Keng Road.

While taking a break, the man told her about underaged girls who earned money through “servicing” — a term she allegedly understood to mean sexual services.

The pair subsequently engaged in sexual activity, following which the man asked her to be his girlfriend — the 13-year-old agreed to the proposal.

The man reportedly knew about her age at the time as he had asked which secondary school level she was at.

On 6 Nov, they met again at a rooftop garden at Punggol Walk where he taught her how to perform a sex act on him after she asked him about the subject.

In the same month, they met up again and engaged in sexual activity at the staircase landing of a building at Bain Street.

Not his first offence involving a minor

Apparently, this wasn’t the first time the 28-year-old was charged for being involved with an underage victim, reports CNA.

In 2018, he was reportedly convicted for aggravated outrage of modesty on a 14-year-old. He used a similar modus operandi, offering his victim a flyer distribution job.

Apparently, the 28-year-old reoffended less than 2 months after he was released for his prior offence. In light of this, the court deemed him to have poor rehabilitative prospects.

The Institute of Mental Health (IMH) had also determined that he had “paedophilic tendencies” with a “mild to moderate” risk of reoffending.

The prosecution sought 4-8 strokes of the cane and 52-56 months’ jail with an enhanced sentence of 263 days’ jail.

Protecting the young and vulnerable

It is sickening to think that people would prey on young and impressionable children for sexual gratification.

Therefore, we should always keep a lookout for the vulnerable to protect them against such predators.

We hope the victim receives the necessary support and will be able to recover from the incident with time.

