Father Sexually Abused Own Daughter After She Moved In To Stay With Him

Sexual assault is always a difficult, scarring experience, but it can be awfully traumatic when it falls under the hands of a family member.

While home is supposed to be a safe haven for a child, one teenage girl in Singapore ended up being sexually abused and assaulted by her biological father on multiple occasions from the tender age of 9.

Source

The 44-year-old father was sentenced to 25 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane for his heinous crime.

Father sexually abused daughter since she was 9

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), the father and mother had 4 children — 3 sons and the victim.

The couple lived with their sons in a 4-room flat initially. Meanwhile, the victim stayed with her aunt till she was 9. In Jun 2013, the girl moved back into her family home.

Despite her young age, her father had started touching her inappropriately then.

The sexual harassment took place at least once a week up until she was 14.

Forced himself onto her when she was 15

TODAY Online reported that the man then began forcing himself onto her from Jan 2019.

Between Mar 2019 and Jun 2019, this assault would take place at least once a month.

Punished if she did not obey his wishes

In her statements to the police, it is learnt that she was often punished if she refused to obey his wishes.

Such punishment entailed being locked out of the house for hours on end.

Afraid that the truth would tear the family apart, the teenager kept it a secret for years — even from her own mother.

Confided in secondary school friends

Her friends eventually noticed her moody demeanour in school.

According to The Straits Time (ST), it was after much pestering from her friends that led to the teenager divulging her dire situation at home.

With the help of her good friends and form teacher, a police report was made and investigations commenced immediately.

Sentenced to 25 years’ jail & 24 strokes of the cane

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh stated in the trial that,

This manipulative and victim-blaming behaviour is a clear reflection of the accused’s lack of remorse and his willingness to abuse his authority over the victim.

The father’s defence counsel said his client concedes that there was no excuse for his actions.

The man eventually pleaded guilty to 3 charges of rape, with an additional 24 charges of sexual offences taken into consideration.

He has since been sentenced to 25 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

We hope victim will find strength to recover from trauma

While justice has been served, the trauma inflicted onto this poor child is something she may have to carry for life.

We hope she will find strength through this distressing experience, and emerge as a stronger person in time to come.

For others who have or are going through a similar predicament, do not be afraid to share your predicament. For more information on where to seek help, check out AWARE Singapore.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.