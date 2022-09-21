S’pore Man Sexually Assaults Male Friend After ORD Celebration, Faces Up To 20 Years’ Jail

Man On Trial For Sexually Assaulting Inebriated Male Friend After ORD Celebration

Back in August 2017, Jeffrey Pe sexually assaulted a 20-year-old man during a celebration for the latter’s completion of his full-time National Service (NS).

Currently on trial for the offence, Pe faces three charges of sexually penetrating the victim, who was too inebriated to consent to the acts at that time.

If convicted, the Singaporean man, now 45, may receive a jail term of up to 20 years as well as a fine or caning.

Man sexually assaults friend after ORD celebration

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that Pe first met the younger man, now 25, at a pub around 23 Jul 2017.

After a recent breakup with his girlfriend, the alleged victim wanted to get to know more women.

He became friends with Pe, who seemed to know someone he was interested in.

Pe invited the victim and the woman to his birthday party on 29 Jul 2017. They also exchanged numbers and kept in touch via WhatsApp.

On 8 Aug 2017, both men went out to celebrate the victim’s Operationally Ready Date (ORD), TODAY reports.

They had drinks in Chinatown before travelling to Pe’s condominium, after which the victim asked if he could stay over.

The prosecution alleged that following this request, Pe made an alcoholic beverage for the victim. He then offered the younger man a change of clothes and his bed to sleep in.

The victim declined and fell asleep on Pe’s bedroom floor instead.

Shortly after, he awoke to find his jeans and underwear pulled down, with Pe purportedly performing oral sex on him. The older man also allegedly used his fingers to anally penetrate the victim.

The victim managed to push Pe away before going to the toilet to wash up.

Disgusted with what had just occurred, he called a friend and said that Pe had “raped” him.

He also contacted the police on 9 Aug at around 5.47am, saying,

A guy just tried to rape me. I have known him for a few weeks, he was very intoxicated. He is at home right now.

A few hours later, authorities went to Pe’s residence and arrested him.

Victim developed severe anxiety disorder from assault

TODAY reports that the prosecution will lead evidence from a total of 26 witnesses in order to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

These witnesses will include two doctors from Singapore General Hospital who examined the victim.

In addition, a psychiatrist from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) will testify that he was unable to consent to the acts due to his inebriated state.

Another IMH psychiatrist will also testify that Pe is not suffering from any mental illness.

Neither was he intoxicated at the time of the sexual acts, according to analysts from the Health Sciences Authority, CNA states.

A psychiatrist from the National University Hospital also diagnosed the victim with an anxiety disorder and possible post-traumatic stress symptoms following his ordeal.

Pe could face up to 20 years in jail as well as a fine or caning if he is convicted of sexual assault by penetration.

The trial will be continuing for the rest of the week.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jaqueline Batista on Flickr.