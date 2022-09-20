M’sia Man Sexually Abuses Daughters & Threatens Wife, Sentenced To 428 Years’ Jail

Malaysia Man Gets 45 Years In Jail & Maximum 24 Strokes For Raping Daughters

On Sep 5, a 56-year-old man was allegedly caught having sex with his daughter in their Malacca home.

One of his two wives then filed a police report when she learnt that her husband had been sexually abusing his two daughters since 2015.

After pleading guilty to 28 counts of rape, unnatural sexual acts, and sexual assault on Monday (19 Sep), the man was sentenced to 428 years of jail and 240 strokes of the cane.

The sentences will run concurrently. This means that he will serve 45 years in prison and get the maximum of 24 strokes of the cane.

Man in Malaysia sexually abuses daughters since 2015

According to The Star, the man was accused of raping his elder daughter, now 19, between 24 Sep 2015 and 31 Dec 2018 at their home in Batu Berendam, a small town in Malacca, Malaysia.

The 56-year-old investment company supervisor also faced charges of raping his younger daughter, now 15, and inserting objects into her private parts.

Additionally, he was charged with sexual assault and committing unnatural sex acts against her at their home between 4 May 2019 and 5 Sep 2022.

Malaysia Gazette reports that he would commit the offences regardless of whether his wife was at home or not.

His second wife caught him raping the younger daughter at home on Sep 5 this year and lodged a police report.

The man had threatened his wife with a sharp object when she confronted him that day.

Following this, she made a check with her 19-year-old stepdaughter and was told that she was made a sex slave by the man between 2015 and 2019.

Will serve 45 years in jail

On Tuesday (20 Sep), the man pleaded guilty to 28 counts of rape, unnatural sexual acts, and sexual assault against his daughters.

He also pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal intimidation against his wife.

For his crimes, Sessions Court judge Nariman Badruddin sentenced the accused to 428 years’ jail and 240 strokes of the cane.

However, The Star notes that the sentences will run concurrently.

This means that in total, the man will only spend 45 years in jail and get 24 strokes of the cane, the maximum in Malaysia.

He was not spared the maximum number of strokes despite being over the age of 50.

Featured image adapted from Malaysia Gazette.