Man sexually exploits 2 boys from his block & forces 1 to blow kiss at camera, gets 2 years’ jail

A man who sexually exploited two young boys, aged eight and 11, on different occasions, has been sentenced to two years and eight months in jail on 6 Jan.

According to The Straits Times (ST), he had also recorded the younger child engaging in an inappropriate act and forced the victim blow a kiss to the camera.

The 22-year-old Singaporean, whose victims were children living in the same block as him, had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of child sexual exploitation. He also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing obscene films.

His identity cannot be revealed due to a court order aimed at protecting the victims’ identities.

Offender has history of mental issues

Deputy Principal District Judge, Ong Chin Rhu, noted that the man has a history of mental conditions, including adjustment disorder with anxiety.

However, she found no causal links between these conditions and his offences.

While the offender was only 20 years old when he committed the offences in 2022, the judge noted that it would not be right to treat him as a youthful offender due to the nature of his crime.

Told victim to kiss for camera

In the court documents, the authorities referred to the 11-year-old boy as V1 and the eight-year-old as V2.

During earlier proceedings, the court was informed that the offender initially approached V1 in Dec 2022, but the boy did not respond.

When V1 encountered the man at the void deck again, the man continued trying to talk to him and briefly followed him.

The man later invited V1 to his house on seven to eight occasions, where he touched the boy inappropriately.

One time, the man asked V1 to touch him but the boy refused. He also hugged V1 at the void deck or a staircase landing on about five occasions.

On 3 Apr 2023, the man invited V2 to his home and took a video of himself touching the child inappropriately.

He even told V2 to “kiss for the camera” and the boy did so.

Charged for possession of sexually explicit videos

In Nov 2024, Deputy Public Prosecutor Melissa Heng informed the court that the man retained the video for his own sexual gratification.

The police arrested him on 27 Apr 2023 and seized two mobile phones containing multiple sexually explicit videos.

These videos included child sexual abuse material that he had downloaded from the internet.

The court set the man’s bail at S$20,000, and he is expected to begin his sentence on 3 Feb.

Featured image adapted from Africa Images on Canva for illustration purposes only.

