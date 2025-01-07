Man sexually exploits 2 boys from his block & forces 1 to blow kiss at camera, gets 2 years’ jail

Man sexually exploited two boys, forced one to blow kiss at camera
A man who sexually exploited two young boys, aged eight and 11, on different occasions, has been sentenced to two years and eight months in jail on 6 Jan.
According to The Straits Times (ST), he had also recorded the younger child engaging in an inappropriate act and forced the victim blow a kiss to the camera.
The man later invited V1 to his house on seven to eight occasions, where he touched the boy inappropriately.
One time, the man asked V1 to touch him but the boy refused. He also hugged V1 at the void deck or a staircase landing on about five occasions.
On 3 Apr 2023, the man invited V2 to his home and took a video of himself touching the child inappropriately.
He even told V2 to “kiss for the camera” and the boy did so.
Charged for possession of sexually explicit videos
In Nov 2024, Deputy Public Prosecutor Melissa Heng informed the court that the man retained the video for his own sexual gratification.
The court set the man’s bail at S$20,000, and he is expected to begin his sentence on 3 Feb.
