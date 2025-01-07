Man sexually exploits 2 boys from his block & forces 1 to blow kiss at camera, gets 2 years’ jail

The 22-year-old Singaporean, whose victims were children living in the same block as him, had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of child sexual exploitation. He also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing obscene films.

His identity cannot be revealed due to a court order aimed at protecting the victims’ identities.

Offender has history of mental issues

Deputy Principal District Judge, Ong Chin Rhu, noted that the man has a history of mental conditions, including adjustment disorder with anxiety.

However, she found no causal links between these conditions and his offences.

While the offender was only 20 years old when he committed the offences in 2022, the judge noted that it would not be right to treat him as a youthful offender due to the nature of his crime.

Told victim to kiss for camera

In the court documents, the authorities referred to the 11-year-old boy as V1 and the eight-year-old as V2.

During earlier proceedings, the court was informed that the offender initially approached V1 in Dec 2022, but the boy did not respond.

When V1 encountered the man at the void deck again, the man continued trying to talk to him and briefly followed him.