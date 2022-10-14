SFA Recalls Eggs From M’sia Due To Salmonella Bacteria, Suspends Farm Till Further Notice

SFA Recalls Malaysian Farm’s Eggs Due To Salmonella Enteritidis, Six Importers Told To Withhold Distribution

Days after chicken from Malaysia returned to Singapore’s shelves, eggs from a Malaysian farm have been recalled.

That’s because the eggs have been found to have salmonella, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said.

The farm in question has also been suspended till further notice.

SFA recalls eggs coded CEJ027

In a press release on Friday (14 Oct), the SFA announced that they had detected Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) in eggs imported into Singapore from a Malaysian farm.

These eggs can be identified by the code “CEJ027” stamped on their shells, which indicates the farm they came from.

All batches of these eggs must be recalled.

SE may cause symptoms like diarrhoea, fever & vomiting

The danger of SE is that it may cause foodborne illness when present in food that’s consumed raw or undercooked.

In the case of eggs, SE in raw and undercooked eggs may lead to symptoms like:

diarrhoea

abdominal pain

fever

nausea

vomiting

The infection usually subsides within a week for most people.

However, vulnerable people like the elderly, young children and those with weakened immune systems can develop serious infections.

Local importer recalls eggs sent to retail outlets: SFA

To that end, SFA has also told six local importers to withhold the distribution of the affected eggs.

One of them, BH Fresh Food Pte Ltd, had already distributed them to retail outlets for sale.

They have been directed to recall them as a precautionary measure.

The recall is ongoing.

Malaysian farm suspended till issue is rectified

The Malaysian farm where the eggs were imported from was identified by SFA as Teo Seng Layer Farm 1.

According to a list by SFA, they’re one of 22 layer farms in Malaysia approved to export table eggs to Singapore.

The farm is located in Yong Peng, Johor.

Teo Seng Layer Farm 1 has now been suspended, said SFA, adding,

(They) will not be allowed to export their eggs to Singapore.

The suspension will be lifted only when they have rectified the issue of SE contamination.

Consumers advised to cook eggs thoroughly

Those who have unfortunately already bought the eggs may still consume them.

As SE is destroyed by heat, the eggs are safe to consume if they are cooked thoroughly.

Thus, SFA advised consumers to do so if they already have the affected eggs.

If you’ve consumed the eggs and feel unwell, do seek medical attention, SFA added.

Other SFA recalls of eggs from Malaysia

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time salmonella has been detected in eggs from Malaysia.

In Mar 2021, eggs imported from Lay Hong Berhad Farm Jeram in Malaysia were recalled due to the presence of the bacteria.

Later that same month, eggs imported from Linggi Agriculture Sdn Bhd in Malaysia were also recalled for the same reason.

Besides eggs, salmonella concerns have also caused recent recalls of infant formula and even Kinder Surprise chocolates from Belgium.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash. Photo for illustration purposes only.