Singapore Recalls Eggs From Linggi Agriculture Sdn Bhd Farm After Finding Salmonella Bacteria

Just last week, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) recalled eggs from a farm in Malaysia after they detected Salmonella bacteria.

Friday (20 Mar) seems to be a Groundhog Day of sorts, as the SFA once again issued a recall on eggs from yet another Malaysian farm.

As if that wasn’t coincidental enough, it turns out SFA had also discovered salmonella bacteria in the new batch of affected eggs.

“CEM014” printed on eggs affected by salmonella

According to SFA’s press release, the affected eggs were imported from Linggi Agriculture Sdn Bhd in Malaysia.

In light of the discovery, SFA has reportedly instructed 4 importers in Singapore to recall the product.

Eggs from the farm have the code “CEM014” printed on their shells.

The SFA advises those with the affected eggs to cook them thoroughly before eating. This would essentially kill off the Salmonella bacteria and render the eggs safe to eat.

However, those who feel unwell after consuming the eggs should seek medical help.

Similar recall last week

Just last week, SFA issued a similar recall after eggs from Lay Hong Berhad Layer Farm Jeram were found with the same bacteria.

The eggs from the farm have the code “CES008” printed on them.

The SFA advises members of the public to take similar precautionary measures should they have bought the affected eggs.

Check if you have purchased the affected eggs

If you or your family have a habit of purchasing eggs imported from Malaysia, you might want to make a quick trip to the kitchen to check if they’re affected.

It’s concerning that eggs from 2 Malaysian farms have been found with the same bacteria in such a short period of time.

Let’s hope we won’t hear more of such cases, so we can continue to consume the essential food item without any worries.

