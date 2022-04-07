SFA Recalls Kinder Surprise Chocolates From Belgium Due To Possible Presence Of Salmonella

Singaporeans with a sweet tooth would have likely grown up unwrapping a Kinder Surprise chocolate in their time.

While we’d normally enjoy these treats without much of a thought, we may now need to be wary if we’ve bought some recently.

On Wednesday (6 Apr), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued an advisory for Kinder Surprise chocolates that may have a possible presence of salmonella.

The recall is currently ongoing.

Kinder surprise chocolates may contain salmonella

According to the Irish Times, The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to Kinder products.

They have issued a notification on the recall of Kinder Surprise chocolates from Belgium.

Ingesting salmonella may cause symptoms such as diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps. Infections lasts around four to seven days for most people, though some may be vulnerable to more severe effects.

These groups of people include:

Children below 5 years and old

Adults who are 65 years old or above

People with weakened immune systems

So far, the UK Health Security Agency has found 63 people in the UK infected with salmonella, likely because of the chocolate, reported Sky News.

Redmart to recall products

Implicated products have a best before date between 11 Jul 2022 to 7 Oct 2022, and Belgium as the country of origin.

SFA has instructed the importer, Redmart Ltd, to recall the products.

In the meantime, folks who have purchased the chocolates in question are advised to avoid consuming the snack. They may seek medical advice for any health-related concerns regarding the product.

Check if you’ve bought the chocolates

Kinder chocolates are a popular choice among sweet-loving Singaporeans. So, if you’ve bought them recently, check if they’re the implicated products affected by the recall.

Kudos to SFA for their swift response and for ensuring the health and safety of products for consumption.

