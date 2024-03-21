SG Bike exiting S’pore market on 30 April, users will be transferred to Anywheel

SG Bike to exit Singapore market, bicycles will be cleared off the streets

Local bicycle-sharing operator SG Bike will exit the Singapore market on 30 April due to a “strategic shift in business direction”.

In a joint press release on Thursday (21 March), the company announced the transfer of its customer base to Anywheel.

Both companies also thanked users for their patience and understanding as they work on making the transition as smooth as possible.

SG Bike users will be transferred to Anywheel

According to the media statement, SG Bike users will automatically be transferred to the Anywheel app by 3 May.

After the transition, users will be able to view their wallet balance by logging into the Anywheel app using their existing registered mobile number.

A joint press release from the two companies revealed the move will allow users to “continue to enjoy the convenience and benefits of bike-sharing seamlessly.”

SG Bike users who convert their wallets to Anywheel between 21 March and 21 April will also receive a complimentary S$10 ride-only credit on top of their existing balance.

Users must opt-in via the following link to enjoy the incentive.

Meanwhile, existing SG Bike customers who do not wish to join Anywheel can opt-out via an online form by 30 April. However, they will not receive a refund.

SG Bike will not be taking any new sign-ups, credit top-ups, or purchase of bike passes from today (21 March).

A spokesperson for the company also told MS News that it will be clearing its entire bicycle fleet for scrapping.

Thanked users for support over the years

Responding to MS News queries, an SG Bike spokesman expressed the company’s appreciation for their users’ continued patience and support throughout the years.

“SG Bike is no longer able to continue providing our users with the quality experience we had originally intended to,” the spokesperson said.

Anywheel also thanked SG Bike via Facebook for its contributions to the bike-sharing community.

“Their efforts have laid the groundwork for the vibrant transport ecosystem we’re proud to be a part of today,” it read.

With SG Bike’s exit, Anywheel and Chinese company HelloRide will be the two bike-sharing operators left in Singapore, reports The Straits Times.

Featured image adapted from SG Bikes on Facebook and Anywheels on Facebook.