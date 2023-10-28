Woman In Viral SGH Incident Reportedly Caught Drink-Driving In Beijing Before, Jailed 1 Month

Woman In Viral SGH Incident Reportedly Caught Drink-Driving In Beijing In 2018

Earlier this week, 29-year-old Han Feizi was sentenced to five weeks and five days in jail for five offences she had committed.

Turns out, this isn’t the first time that Han has found herself behind bars.

In 2019, she was reportedly jailed for a similar period after she was found guilty of drink-driving in Beijing.

She also had to pay a fine of RMB2,000 (S$374).

Woman in viral SGH incident caught drink-driving in Beijing

According to Shin Min Daily News, Han Feizi — or 韩菲紫 in Chinese — was jailed in Beijing for drink-driving back in 2019.

A cursory search on the China Judgements Online website revealed that an individual with the same name had indeed committed such an offence.

The court document stated that the accused is female and was born on 12 July 1994.

In addition to their names, Shin Min Daily reported that the birth date on the document matched that of the woman involved in the viral SGH incident.

The court document also noted that the authorities detained Han on 29 Dec 2018 for suspected dangerous driving.

She was accused of causing a traffic accident in Beijing while driving under the influence of alcohol.

A subsequent test later found that her alcohol blood content was 89.8mg per 100ml, well above the permissible limit of 80mg per 100ml.

Spent 1 month & 10 days in jail

On 24 Jan 2019, the court sentenced Han to a month and ten days in jail. She also faced a RMB2,000 (S$374) fine.

Han purportedly served her jail sentence from 29 Dec 2018 to 7 Feb 2019.

This meant that she spent the first two days of the Lunar New Year behind bars.

Interestingly, Han posted a video of herself at a Beijing hot spring resort just two days after her release.

Later that month, she posted a video showing herself seemingly seated in the driver’s seat of a red Lamborghini.

Was reportedly under influence of alcohol in all 3 incidents

Earlier this week, the court sentenced Han to five weeks and five days in jail after she pleaded guilty to five charges.

The charges include:

Using abusive words on hospital staff

Using criminal force and causing alarm to a security officer

Providing false declarations in her work permit application

Apart from the charge relating to her work permit application, the other offences had to do with two incidents in October that took place at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and The Sail @ Marina Bay condominium.

Han was reportedly intoxicated on both occasions, similar to the traffic accident she was involved in nearly five years ago.

