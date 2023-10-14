Woman In Viral SGH Incident Allegedly Fails To Find Bailor, Remains In Remand

Woman In Viral SGH Incident Allegedly Failed To Find Eligible Bailor To Provide S$15,000 Bail

On Friday (13 Oct), the court handed the woman involved in the viral Singapore General Hospital (SGH) incident six charges, for offences including using abusive language against public officers. The judge granted her bail at S$15,000.

However, it appears the 29-year-old wasn’t successful in finding a bailor.

Lianhe Zaobao reporters reportedly saw the woman escorted out of Police Cantonment Complex in a police vehicle. It’s likely that she’s currently in remand.

After receiving her charges on Friday (13 Oct), 29-year-old Han Feizi had two phone calls to find a bailor, said Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The judge had granted her bail, set at S$15,000.

When asked if she’d be able to find an eligible bailor, Han reportedly said “there should be”.

Alas, it appeared that she had failed to post bail as police escorted her out of Police Cantonment Centre at about 6.05pm later that day, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Under normal circumstances, the accused will be released from custody once bail is provided. As such, it’s reasonable to assume that Han had failed to find an eligible bailor.

In Singapore, a bailor must be a Singapore citizen or permanent resident aged 21 and above. Here’s the full list of criteria that a bailor must meet.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, defendants who are unable to find a bailor would be handed over to prison personnel.

Allegedly grew abusive at SGH when reminded to don mask

Han’s troubles first started in the early hours of Tuesday (10 Oct) at SGH.

Though she was a patient at the time, she became abusive towards hospital staff when asked to wear a mask.

When police officers arrived at the scene, she refused to provide a statement and even attempted to grab one of the officer’s security passes.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a statement on Friday (13 Oct) morning, sharing that she was also involved in another police case on 3 Oct.

She had allegedly used criminal force and hurled profanities against a security guard at her condominium along Marina Boulevard.

She was charged later that day with multiple offences, including being a public nuisance and using abusive language against public officers.

