Woman Who Made Scene At SGH To Face Multiple Charges, Not Her First Police Case

Earlier this week, a woman’s video documenting a dispute she had with police officers at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) went viral. SGH later shared their side of the story, claiming that the woman had refused to don a mask and was aggressive towards hospital staff.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has since issued a statement stating that the woman now faces multiple charges, including for being a public nuisance and using abusive language against public officers.

Turns out, this isn’t the first time that the woman was involved in a police case. Earlier this month, she was involved in a dispute with a security officer at a condominium along Marina Boulevard.

Woman who made a scene at SGH to face multiple charges on 13 Oct

On Friday (13 Oct) morning, the SPF issued a statement on Facebook addressing the incident that happened at SGH.

According to the statement, the police were alerted to the incident at about 2.35am on Tuesday (10 Oct) regarding a “verbally abusive patient” at SGH.

The 29-year-old woman had allegedly caused annoyance to the public at the emergency department by shouting. She also allegedly verbally abused a nurse.

SPF said the woman was uncooperative afterwards when two investigation officers (IO) arrived to interview her. She also used Mandarin profanities against one of the officers.

Afterwards, the woman even tried grabbing an IO’s security pass while recording the exchange.

In light of the incident, SPF shared that the 29-year-old will be charged later today for the following offences:

One count of Causing a Public Nuisance (up to S$2,000 fine)

Two counts of Using Abusive Language against a Public Service Worker or Public Servant (jail term of up to 12 months, fine of up to S$5,000, or both)

Two counts of Assaulting or Using Criminal Force on a Security Officer (jail term of up to two years, fine of up to S$7,500, or both)

One count of Intentionally Causing Harassment (jail term of up to 12 months, fine of up to S$5,000, or both)

SPF stressed that it takes a serious view of abusive behaviour towards public officers carrying out their duty. They warned that offenders will face firm actions.

Apparently pushed security officer at Marina Boulevard condo

Turns out, this is the woman’s second run-in with the police in as many weeks.

Last Tuesday (3 Oct), the police were alerted to an incident at a condominium along Marina Boulevard.

Allegedly in an intoxicated state, the woman reportedly pushed a security officer — who was escorting her to her unit at the time — and pulled his tie.

She additionally used insulting and abusive words towards him.

During investigations, SPF said it had reasons to believe that the woman had breached the conditions of her work permit.

The police have since referred the matter to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

