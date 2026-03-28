‘It is an absolute no’: Shanmugam warns against foreign interference, referring to deportation of M’sian activist

Shanmugam warns against foreign interference in social media post on Malaysian activist Fadiah Nadwa Fikri

Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam has weighed in on a case involving a Malaysian activist barred from entering Singapore.

In a social media post on Saturday (28 March), he said the Government would act decisively against attempts to interfere in Singapore’s affairs.

Minister alleges activist encouraged radical advocacy

In his post, Mr Shanmugam named Dr Fadiah Nadwa Fikri, describing her as a Malaysian activist who used to regularly come to Singapore.

He mentioned that Dr Fadiah studied at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Mr Shanmugam added that she had influenced local activists.

“She encouraged local activists to adopt her brand of radical advocacy. Incited them to break the law and use violence.”

‘We will act decisively’: Shanmugam

Mr Shanmugam stressed that Singapore would not tolerate such actions, regardless of nationality.

“When people attempt to interfere in this manner, we will act decisively.

“It does not matter whether the instigator is Singaporean, Malaysian, or any other foreign national.”

He also pointed to what he described as a rise in attempts by individuals from Malaysia to influence Singapore’s policies.

“Increasingly, we are seeing persons from different parts of Malaysian society wanting to intervene. In our politics.”

Singapore’s stance ‘has not changed since 1965’

Mr Shanmugam reiterated the nation’s longstanding position on foreign interference.

“Singapore’s position on this has been consistent since 1965: such interference is unacceptable. It is an absolute no.

That position has not changed – and it will be firmly enforced.”

His social media post comes after Dr Fadiah said she was refused entry into Singapore on 22 March.

According to Dr Fadiah, she was not told why she was denied entry, despite asking for an explanation.

She described the incident as “stunning”, saying: “I stayed there for five years & was conferred a doctoral degree on 31 Jan.”

In subsequent posts, Dr Fadiah said she had been invited by her former supervisor to give a guest lecture in Singapore.

She was also intending to collect her personal belongings and her degree certificate.

MHA says activist advocated for certain ‘disruptive and violent actions’

In response, Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on 27 March that Dr Fadiah had engaged in political activism locally.

The ministry said she had encouraged youths to “adopt her brand of radical advocacy”.

This included “undertaking disruptive and violent actions” in support of specific causes.

MHA described her as “an undesirable visitor”, adding:

“We will not tolerate foreigners getting involved in our domestic politics, nor the promotion of unlawful, violent and disruptive methods of civil protest.”

Meanwhile, Dr Fadiah rejected the ministry’s claims, calling them “malicious, false and defamatory”.

She said no evidence had been provided to support the allegations.

According to NUS, she is a lawyer and alumna whose research focuses on decolonisation and Malay political history.

In her final year at NUS, she was awarded a teaching fellowship by the College of Humanities and Sciences and was conferred a doctoral degree on 31 Jan.

Also read: M’sian activist refused entry into S’pore, MHA says she encouraged youths to undertake violent actions

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Featured image adapted from K Shanmugam Sc on Facebook and Fadiah Nadwa on X.