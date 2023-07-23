Shanmugam Visits Wake Of Deceased Police Officer, Says Death Will Be Thoroughly Investigated

Shanmugam Says He Visited Wake To Bring Closure To Family Of Deceased Police Officer

On Friday (21 July), a police officer found motionless at the foot of an HDB block in Yishun passed away from his injuries.

The incident rocked Singapore, especially because the accused the Singapore Police Force (SPF) of racial discrimination and bullying.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam has since visited the deceased officer’s wake.

He reiterated that the death will be thoroughly investigated.

Shanmugam attends wake of police officer as Nee Soon MP

On Sunday (23 July), Mr Shanmugam was seen at Block 393 Yishun Avenue 6, where the wake of Sergeant Uvaraja S/O Gopal was being held.

He attended in his capacity as an MP for Nee Soon GRC, according to The Straits Times (ST).

The minister was accompanying Mr Derrick Goh, who is Sgt Uvaraja’s MP.

He said it’s normal for MPs to attend the wakes of residents in their constituencies.

Shanmugam explains situation to family of police officer at wake

Speaking to the media at the wake, Mr Shanmugam said he visited to “bring closure” to Sgt Uvaraja’s family members.

He also revealed that the family “hadn’t realised a lot of things” about his situation.

Thus, the minister spent some time explaining it to them, and now they have a “better understanding”.

Sgt Uvaraja’s brother is also a Home Team officer, Mr Shanmugam said, though he was unaware of what his brother was going through.

After the funeral, the authorities will give them support and explain the issues they’ll have to deal with, he said.

He declined to elaborate on what exactly he discussed with the family.

Police officer’s allegations will be thoroughly investigated

As for Sgt Uvaraja’s allegations, he reiterated what he’d said on Facebook — that they will be thoroughly investigated.

Mr Shanmugam, who is in charge of the SPF as part of his Home Affairs portfolio, said that 40% of police officers are from minority races.

The SPF knows that the people will lose confidence in them if such matters aren’t investigated thoroughly, he added.

Officer allegedly sent voice message to friend before passing

Besides writing a long Facebook post, Sgt Uvaraja also allegedly sent a friend a four minute-long voice message before his passing.

The friend, a man named Raj Naga, said the deceased had been having difficulties at work, which led to anxiety attacks and trouble sleeping.

Detailing what had troubled his friend, Mr Raj alleged that Sgt Uvaraja had argued with his team leader over a racial slur but nothing came out of it as his teammates didn’t support his claim.

The post also alleged that the police officer had been called back by his commanding officer while on medical leave. He purportedly had the validity of his condition questioned and was shouted at to resign.

On top of work pressures and caring for his ill mother, Sgt Uvaraja also underwent two surgeries, Mr Raj said.

